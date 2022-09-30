ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Christian Kirk Recalls Bills' Josh Allen's Recruitment Pitch Before Signing With Jaguars

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWmg8_0iGolH6n00

The Buffalo Bills quarterback did his best to land Christian Kirk this offseason; luckily for the Jaguars, it didn't work.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have received a lot of flak this offseason for signing wide receiver Christian Kirk to a big deal, but three games into 2022, they are the ones laughing.

Luckily for them, Kirk's success in Jacksonville is partially the result of him turning down a strong recruiting effort from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen this offseason.

In an interview with former Texas A&M teammate and current Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen on an episode of “The Room” podcast , Kirk recalled Allen doing his best to sell the wide receiver on Buffalo as he approached free agency during a vacation the trio took at the end of February.

"So when we were on vacation talking about Buffalo … the funniest part about it is Josh is sitting there telling me, ‘Bro, Buffalo’s not that cold. It’s not that cold. You’ll be fine.’ And I’m sitting here looking at him like, ‘You’re lying to me. You’re not going to be able to convince me that Buffalo is not cold.’

“I do not function well in cold, and I know that it’s cold there, bottom line. So for him to be like ‘Yeah bro, it’s not cold,’ I’m like ‘Oh okay, yeah, for sure, I’m still not going.'”

Kirk, of course, ended up not in Buffalo with Allen but in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson and the rest of the 2022 Jaguars squad. Kirk, who the Jaguars signed to a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed, has been an impact in the locker room and on the field from day one, making the Jaguars sure glad he didn't listen to Allen.

"Anytime you get a chance to play for a head coach that has won a Super Bowl and has been there and knows what it takes, that’s definitely enticing. Like I mentioned, he knows what it takes to get there and he’s going to put us in the best position and coach us to get to that point because that’s our ultimate goal," Kirk said in March after he signed with the Jaguars.

We’re going to have to work towards that but having him being our head coach was definitely a big factor. Just being here, being able to play here last year and just seeing the amount of potential that’s on this roster and just knowing that it’s a few key pieces away from being able to build something special.”

Kirk is second on Jacksonville's roster in receptions (18), while leading in yards (267) and touchdown catches (three).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans OLB Bud Dupree leaves Colts game, questionable to return with hip injury

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was injured on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Jaguars#American Football#Texas A M#Texans
NJ.com

Eagles are ‘legitimate Super Bowl team,’ NFL analyst says

People keep hopping on the Philadelphia Eagles train. Lots of talk has surrounded the 3-0 Eagles, who are led by NFC Offensive Player of the Month Jalen Hurts. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is the latest to cover the surging Birds: “I think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total

Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
NFL
CBS Miami

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua Tagovailoa's injury

AP - The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game.The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl.That's not happening, and the...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
859
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy