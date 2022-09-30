Read full article on original website
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Falls To Creighton, 2-0, In Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to Creighton, 2-0, on Sunday, October 2 in Omaha, Neb. Providence 3-7-1 (1-2-0) | Creighton 6-2-4 (2-2-0) Morrison Stadium | Omaha, Neb. GAME FLOW & NOTES. -The first 45 minutes went scoreless for both teams. -Providence outshot Creighton 6-2...
friars.com
Field Hockey Downs Holy Cross In Overtime, 1-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team defeated Holy Cross, 1-0, in overtime on Oct. 2 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. Nora Goddard-Despot scored the game-winning goal with 1:58 left in the overtime session. 1ST QUARTER:. • The first quarter of play was scoreless (0-0)....
friars.com
Men's Hockey Falls to No. 7 Quinnipiac in Exhibition Finale, 4-2
HAMDEN, Conn. – A pair of early third period power-play goals proved to be a difference as No. 7 Quinnipiac defeated the No. 15 Providence College men's hockey team by a 4-2 score in an exhibition game on Sunday at the M&T Bank Center. SCORE. Providence – 2 |...
friars.com
Women's Tennis Participates At The ITA Regionals
HANOVER, N.H. - The Providence College women's tennis team participated at the ITA Regionals hosted by Dartmouth College from Sept. 30 - Oct. 2. Five players participated in the tournament, with Katie Mulvey advancing to the day two on Saturday. Mulvey earned a straight-sets victory over Ciara O'Toole of Sacred...
friars.com
Volleyball Drops Match To No. 19 Marquette
MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee, Wis. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette took set one, 25-14. - The Golden Eagles were able to break away from a 4-4 tie and maintain the...
friars.com
Volleyball Falls To DePaul In Four Sets
CHICAGO, ILL. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the DePaul Blue Demons in four sets on Friday Sept. 30 in Chicago Ill. The Friars are now 0-3 in the BIG EAST. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took the first set, 25-14. - DePaul went on a 7-3 run...
friars.com
Field Hockey Falls To 11th-Ranked UConn, 4-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to No. 11 Connecticut, 4-0, in BIG EAST Conference action on Friday, Sept. 30 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. The Friars fell to 4-6 on the season (2-1 BIG EAST), while the nationally-ranked Huskies improved to 7-2 overall (2-1 BIG EAST).
friars.com
Men's Hockey Downs Western Ontario, 5-2, In Exhibition Opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Riley Duran (Woburn, Mass.) and Cody Monds (Brockville, Ont.) each recorded two points at the Providence College men's hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 exhibition win over the University of Western Ontario on Saturday (Oct. 1) at Schneider Arena. SCORE. Providence – 5...
friars.com
No. 15 Men's Hockey Opens With A Pair Of Exhibitions Against Western Ontario And No. 7 Quinnipiac
Matchup: No. 15 Providence (0-0-0, 0-0-0 HEA) vs. Western Ontario (0-0-0) - Exhibition. Faceoff: 2 PM (Sat.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play: Mike DeMars. Live Stats: Friars.com. Twitter: @Friarshockey. Matchup: No. 15 Providence (0-0-0, 0-0-0 HEA) vs....
Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks
After riding down Easy Street on cruise control for five straight weeks, the Loyola Academy Ramblers found themselves on a hazardous uphill stretch of road en route to their sixth straight victory Friday night, Sept. 30, on the far South Side. An indication that this was going to be a difficult struggle came at the […] The post Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks appeared first on The Record.
friars.com
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Competes At Paul Short Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Providence College men's and women's cross-country teams competed at the Paul Short Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 in Bethlehem, Pa. The No. 15 Friar women finished third out of 46 teams (176 points). The men finished sixth out of 46 teams (215 points). The women's...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area youth football league suspended due to teen playing while enrolled in high school
GLENWOOD, Ill. - A big controversy is surrounding one of the Chicago area's biggest youth football leagues. One player says he and his team are being punished because he is too smart in school. Normally, being incredibly smart in class is a good thing, but not at all in this...
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
cwbchicago.com
$862,500 watch heist from Gold Coast car dealership ends with 3-year prison sentence
It’s prison time for one of the men who stole $862,500 worth of luxury watches from a downtown Chicago car dealership last December. The heist made headlines as Joe Perillo, one of the dealership’s owners, slammed the crime-fighting policies of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in media interviews.
ABC7 Chicago
'Wicked Town's specialty was violence': Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang
CHICAGO -- Brazen, devastating acts of bloodshed earned respect in the world of the Wicked Town street gang, a federal jury heard Monday. Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report. And in that world, Donald "Lil' Don" Lee quickly rose within the ranks. He allegedly killed...
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
