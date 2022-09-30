ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Women’s Soccer Falls To Creighton, 2-0, In Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to Creighton, 2-0, on Sunday, October 2 in Omaha, Neb. Providence 3-7-1 (1-2-0) | Creighton 6-2-4 (2-2-0) Morrison Stadium | Omaha, Neb. GAME FLOW & NOTES. -The first 45 minutes went scoreless for both teams. -Providence outshot Creighton 6-2...
OMAHA, NE
friars.com

Field Hockey Downs Holy Cross In Overtime, 1-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team defeated Holy Cross, 1-0, in overtime on Oct. 2 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. Nora Goddard-Despot scored the game-winning goal with 1:58 left in the overtime session. 1ST QUARTER:. • The first quarter of play was scoreless (0-0)....
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Tennis Participates At The ITA Regionals

HANOVER, N.H. - The Providence College women's tennis team participated at the ITA Regionals hosted by Dartmouth College from Sept. 30 - Oct. 2. Five players participated in the tournament, with Katie Mulvey advancing to the day two on Saturday. Mulvey earned a straight-sets victory over Ciara O'Toole of Sacred...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
friars.com

Volleyball Drops Match To No. 19 Marquette

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the nationally ranked Marquette Golden Eagles in straight sets on Oct. 1 in Milwaukee, Wis. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Marquette took set one, 25-14. - The Golden Eagles were able to break away from a 4-4 tie and maintain the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
friars.com

Volleyball Falls To DePaul In Four Sets

CHICAGO, ILL. – The Providence College volleyball team fell to the DePaul Blue Demons in four sets on Friday Sept. 30 in Chicago Ill. The Friars are now 0-3 in the BIG EAST. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: DePaul took the first set, 25-14. - DePaul went on a 7-3 run...
CHICAGO, IL
friars.com

Field Hockey Falls To 11th-Ranked UConn, 4-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to No. 11 Connecticut, 4-0, in BIG EAST Conference action on Friday, Sept. 30 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, R.I. The Friars fell to 4-6 on the season (2-1 BIG EAST), while the nationally-ranked Huskies improved to 7-2 overall (2-1 BIG EAST).
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men's Hockey Downs Western Ontario, 5-2, In Exhibition Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Riley Duran (Woburn, Mass.) and Cody Monds (Brockville, Ont.) each recorded two points at the Providence College men's hockey team opened the 2022-23 season with a 5-2 exhibition win over the University of Western Ontario on Saturday (Oct. 1) at Schneider Arena. SCORE. Providence – 5...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#United Soccer Coaches#Villanova#Sports#Men S Soccer Travels#The Providence College#The Big East Conference#Friars
The Record North Shore

Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks

After riding down Easy Street on cruise control for five straight weeks, the Loyola Academy Ramblers found themselves on a hazardous uphill stretch of road en route to their sixth straight victory Friday night, Sept. 30, on the far South Side. An indication that this was going to be a difficult struggle came at the […] The post Ramblers defense steps up to challenge in road clash with RedHawks appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Sports
Villanova University
CHICAGO READER

Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block

This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy