Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the " Company " or " Arizona Metals ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and list its common shares on the TSX. Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target.

