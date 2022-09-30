ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

crazy mate
2d ago

Story not making sense, first stated, her purse & license were found at home, then states purse & cellphone next to her body where found.

S Bishop
2d ago

Daughter sure has a lot of ppl to point fingers at. 911 call doesn’t sound upset, nervous but not upset. Anyone with interaction with a close family members that has drug problems knows, there’s no conversation between parents & person with addiction except for $$ and whatever that person needs. Bc you cannot carry on a conversation. Aunt says daughter told her all this happened with an ex-con in a traffic accident. Yet no record of such. Mom & husband wasn’t separated, they only slept in separate rooms bc of his snoring. And many couples have separate rooms but still love & communicate. Why isnt her husband telling this story. In one of 1st press releases, a neighbor said there was always loud yelling coming from their home in evening and from a young woman’s voice. Items purchased by victim, made to look like a homeless person. Now we have an incident with ex-con. Well, one thing for sure a drug addict cannot remember their stories ( lies) Need a media interview with lover

Neeli Ann Griffin
2d ago

I think the daughter was involved. the daughter just moved to ga to live with her mom on Sept. 8th, then her mom is murdered. the daughter said mom's purse was left at home but yet it was found next to mom's body.

