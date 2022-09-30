Read full article on original website
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Community'
"Community" premiered in 2009 and ran for six seasons. Its long-awaited movie will be available on Peacock.
Joel McHale confirms a Community movie is in the works... seven years after the fan-favorite NBC comedy series ended
The long-awaited follow-up movie to the NBC fan-favorite series Community is officially in the works. The news about the project was confirmed with a post that was shared to cast member Joel McHale's Instagram account on Friday, which simply featured a line of text that read '...and a movie.'. The...
Popculture
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
TVOvermind
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
EW.com
Kathy Najimy explains why Mary's crooked mouth is on the other side in Hocus Pocus 2
No, Mary Sanderson's mouth hasn't run amok in Hocus Pocus 2 — the beloved witch's iconic crooked jaw has a perfectly reasonable explanation for being on the other side of actress Kathy Najimy's mouth in the upcoming Disney sequel. Najimy exclusively tells EW that the character quirk (which she...
msn.com
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 honors Penny and Garry Marshall in meta Easter Egg scene from original movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. You're not alone if you shrieked like Mary Sanderson watching the DuPont Stainmaster commercial on a 1993 TV set when Garry and Penny Marshall appeared on screen in Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher's long-awaited sequel to Kenny Ortega's spooky season...
EW.com
The Greatest Beer Run Ever star Zac Efron still can't believe film is based on a true story
In the just-released comedy-drama-war-movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Zac Efron plays John "Chickie" Donohue, a New York-dwelling merchant seaman who decides to deliver cans of beer to people he knows serving in the Vietnam War. Remarkably, the film is based on a true story, something which Efron was still having trouble wrapping his head around when he and director Peter Farrelly (Green Book) visited the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly studio at the recent Toronto Film Festival.
TV Fanatic
Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Lands NBC Series Order
Jon Cryer is returning to the small screen. The Two and a Half Men alum is set to star in Mike O Malley's new comedy series for NBC. NBC handed out a series order this week, but the show is currently without a title. Cryer stars alongside Donald Faison (Scrubs)...
EW.com
Actors playing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Hot Take movie explain why they took the 'risky role'
If you're a little apprehensive about watching a movie based on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's hyper-sensationalized defamation trial, wall-to-wall coverage of which ended just four months ago, the actors playing the former couple don't blame you. In fact, they initially felt the same way. "You have every right to...
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Brando’s Oscar, dies at 75
(WGHP) — An activist known for her speech on behalf of actor Marlon Brando in the 1970s died Sunday, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” in 1973, has died after a fight with breast cancer. She was 75.
EW.com
Christian Bale was told to stop singing in Amsterdam because he was drowning out Taylor Swift
Christian Bale may have impressed his teen daughter by getting to sing with Taylor Swift in the new film Amsterdam, but his vocals left a little something to be desired. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor recalled telling his daughter about harmonizing with one of the world's biggest pop stars. "That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn't tell anybody about that until afterwards," he said. "I went to my daughter and said, 'You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.' And she was like, 'Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'"
ETOnline.com
'NCIS': Mark Harmon Removed From Season 20 Opening Credits One Year After Exit
Nearly one year after exiting, Mark Harmon has been taken out of the NCIS opening credits. Harmon departed the long-running CBS procedural four episodes into the 19th season last fall, with his final hour airing Oct. 11, 2021. Though that episode marked Harmon's last onscreen appearance on NCIS, he continued to lead the show's opening credits for the rest of the season.
ETOnline.com
'The Walking Dead': Daryl, Maggie and Negan Unite for Attack Plan as Final Episodes Kick Off (Exclusive)
It's the final countdown. The Walking Dead gears up for its last eight episodes ever, and ET exclusively premieres a dramatic first look from Sunday's return. In the season 11 Part 3 episode, titled "Lockdown," Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from going after their families. Meanwhile, Pamela (Laila Robins) deals with protestors demanding justice for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) crimes and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) needs Rosita's (Christian Serratos) help to fight a swarm.
EW.com
David Yates to direct Tarzan
Director David Yates shepherded the Harry Potter franchise through its final four installments. Now, one year after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 2, Yates has nailed down his next project: A new film about Tarzan, Edgar Rice Burroughs' ferocious tree-swinging wild man. A source close to the production has confirmed the initial report by Vulture that Yates is onboard to helm the new Tarzan. The character has a long cinematic history, from the silent movies through the Johnny Weissmuller era all the way to Disney's animated Tarzan in 1999. David Yates' Tarzan film comes fromWarner Bros, which also produced the Potter series.
