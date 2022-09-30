ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Biden Warns Oil Companies Against Raising Gas Prices After Hurricane Ian

If gas companies use Hurricane Ian to boost prices at the pump, Biden vowed to ask federal authorities to investigate whether price gouging is occurring. As the powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian barreled toward southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden warned oil and gas companies not to use the destructive storm as an excuse to hike gas prices, USA Today reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Arizona Metals Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Announces Appointment of Director and Drilling Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the ” Company ” or ” Arizona Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and list its common shares on the TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005389/en/ Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'

President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
POTUS
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Find Some Support

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Exxon, Biden administration spar over fuel exports

ExxonMobil and the Biden administration are feuding over fuel exports after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asked industry to limit its shipments abroad amid high fuel prices. This week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to the administration, apparently disagreeing with its position that limiting exports would help U.S. consumers.
POTUS
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
STOCKS

