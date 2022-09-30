Read full article on original website
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Why ‘Strong Buy’ Big Dividend Energy Stocks Could Have a Massive Q4 Rally
Despite the recent sell-off, crude oil demand is expected to stay strong. These seven large-cap dividend-paying energy leaders offer investors the best entry points in some time and dependable streams of passive income.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
California Gas Prices Soar Due to High Demand and Refinery Issues
Gas prices may be going up all over the country right now, but the charge is being led – by and large – by the western-most states of America. California, as I’m sure you could guess, is by far and away still at the top of the pack when it comes to gas prices.
French factory activity shrinks in Sept as energy prices weigh - PMI
PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity contracted in September at the fastest pace since May 2020, a survey among purchasing managers showed on Monday, as high energy prices and global uncertainties weighed on order books.
Biden Warns Oil Companies Against Raising Gas Prices After Hurricane Ian
If gas companies use Hurricane Ian to boost prices at the pump, Biden vowed to ask federal authorities to investigate whether price gouging is occurring. As the powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian barreled toward southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden warned oil and gas companies not to use the destructive storm as an excuse to hike gas prices, USA Today reported.
Arizona Metals Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Announces Appointment of Director and Drilling Update
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the ” Company ” or ” Arizona Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and list its common shares on the TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005389/en/ Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
Exxon, Biden administration spar over fuel exports
ExxonMobil and the Biden administration are feuding over fuel exports after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asked industry to limit its shipments abroad amid high fuel prices. This week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to the administration, apparently disagreeing with its position that limiting exports would help U.S. consumers.
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) bought another 5.99 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), boosting its stake to 20.9% after the oil company's shares lost about a fifth of their value in less than a month.
