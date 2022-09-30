Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
Register Citizen
Milford girl reads 1,000 books before kindergarten
MILFORD — To say Emma Richards loves reading would be an understatement. The 5-year-old, with her mother Amy Norback, by her side, has proven quite the bookworm, reading 1,000 books just as she enters kindergarten this year as part of The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge sponsored through Milford Library.
Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven
Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: 4 Tickets to Ride a Vintage Train to a Pumpkin Patch
Every weekend in October, visitors to the Danbury Railway Museum (120 White Street, Danbury) can board "The Husking Bee" for a ride out to their Pumpkin Patch! This is a classic, Danbury area seasonal family tradition! Don't miss the opportunity to go enjoy one of our area's most treasured historic museums -- especially if you have a train lover in your family!
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parachute...
New Haven Independent
It's A Country Western Dance Party On The Derby Green
The Friday Night Dance Parties on the Derby Green continue Friday September 30, 2022, with Larry Ayce and his Country Band featuring the lovely Doreen. They’ll be performing from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Come down to the Derby Green on Friday and celebrate Country Western Night!. Don’t forget...
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
Memorial Event Set For George Edwards
New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and an omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life here.)
connect-bridgeport.com
GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport to Host Card Party Fundraiser
It's the club's traditional card party - with a twist. If cards aren't your game, you are invited to bring your favorite board game, dice game or puzzle. The GFWC Woman's Club of Bridgeport is hosting its annual card party fundraiser at noon Thurs., Oct. 27, at Benedum Civic Center in Bridgeport. Included in the cost of $12 is lunch of chicken casserole, green beans, salad, rolls, and dessert. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund which provides scholarships to a Bridgeport High School graduates. Each year, a student pursuing higher education in the medical field is selected for the scholarship.
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
sheltonherald.com
New Haven police raising money for officer battling cancer
NEW HAVEN — Police are raising money for one of their officers who is battling cancer. Officer Mike Hinton was diagnosed with cancer last year, but his condition has worsened as the cancer has spread to other areas, New Haven police wrote on Facebook. Police shared a link to...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Jason!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason. Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured. He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
themonroesun.com
Did you hear …?
“Nothing beats a good conversation over a cup of coffee.” That’s the motto of the Monroe Police Department’s effort to open a stronger line of communication with the community. Residents can meet town officers for informal conversations on matters they’re interested in at Last Drop Coffee Shop,...
zip06.com
Westbrook Movie Theater Closes its Doors
Patrons hoping to visit Westbrook’s Marquee Cinemas were greeted with sad news posted to the movie theater’s website on Sept. 28. “Sorry, we are closed. We would like to thank you for your support and patronage over the years,” it read in part. Marquee Cinemas was...
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
q30tv.com
Sound on Sound Music Festival Review
Grace Doyle attended the “Sound on Sound” music festival in Bridgeport, Conn. on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. She documented her experience at the concert and reviews the artists that performed, for her first “Monthly Music Spotlight” of the semester. She shares her thoughts on the...
momcollective.com
Our Favorite Fairfield County Coffee Shops
As busy moms, we should never need an excuse to treat ourselves to a delicious cup of coffee. You know, as with many things, it tastes better when you don’t have to make it! The convenience of a coffee shop is like no other. You can run inside, grab a cup to go, or settle in for the day with a good book. Looking to build your network and make connections? Frequenting a local cafe is a great way to meet new people, build casual connections and learn more about your community.
