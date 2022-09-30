Now that a huge breakthrough in climate legislation has been made at the federal level that provides unprecedented funding for green energy, the spotlight moves to the states as “ground zero” for implementation. Yet this transition across the country has become entrapped in a polarized battle over approval of solar and wind farms. Here in […] The post Overcoming polarization toward a win/win in the unnecessary “battle” over Ohio solar and wind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO