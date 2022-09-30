Warden of West Texas immigration detention center arrested in migrant’s death was previously accused of abusing detainees

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO