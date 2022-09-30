Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
Elk Grove Sky River Casino reveals new plan to handle traffic issues
ELK GROVE —The Sky River Casino has been open for weeks, and a new plan is being put together to tackle traffic issues.The Elk Grove Police Department will add additional officers to Casino security, but who's responsible for paying the officers?Elk Grove's newest attraction draws thousands daily, but residents aren't happy about the traffic."All of these streets were filled with casino goers, and that was off-putting," Brandon Sherman, who lives in Elk Grove.Elk Grove City council is adopting a resolution to provide additional police officers to the casino when needed.Off-duty officers can participate in the extra duty employment program, allowing...
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
fairfield.ca.gov
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended ribbon-cutting ceremony
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new “I-80 Plane on a Stick” unique billboard on Red Top Road along I-80 on September 29. Mayor Harry T. Price opened the ceremony and thanked everyone in attendance to launch this one-of-a-kind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition. From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say...
Mosquito Fire remains at 76,788 acres with 90% containment, as of Sunday morning
PLACER COUNTY -- There has been little to no growth in the Mosquito Fire's size for days. It has burned 76,788 acres with containment at 90%, as of Sunday morning. Last weekend, warmer, drier temperatures caused areas of unburned fuel within the fire perimeter to become more active and aircraft was brought in briefly to suppress these areas, the U.S. Forest Service said.Firefighters on Saturday worked to extinguish areas of smoke which were visible in the north and northwestern most area of the fire where resources were still actively engaged in strengthening control line around a 300-acre area of unburned fuel...
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
Kaiser draws ire after a no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike
Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a public hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a nationwide crisis facing the mental health workforce and the people they serve. “It is time for the state government to step up and intervene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
sacramentocityexpress.com
Rolling street closures planned for Urban Cow Half Marathon on Oct. 2
The annual Urban Cow Half Marathon, organized by Capital Race Management, will close various streets in Land Park and downtown Sacramento on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. The race, which begins and ends at William Land Regional Park, will see 3,500 runners and walkers complete the marathon. Residents and motorists are advised to check the map below and add extra time if they plan on driving in or out of the area on Sunday.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Police: File a Crime Report Online
Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Police Department offers the convenient option of filing some reports online. If you need to file a lost property report primarily for insurance or informational purposes, or a crime report, this easy-to-use option may be for you. Online reporting is another resource that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
More apartments being developed in Sacramento, but still falls short of need
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is seeing a surge in the construction of new apartment complexes, trying to keep up with rising demand. California and out-of-state developers call the Capital City a diverse market and housing experts say to bring it on. Scott Cooper, vice president for development for the...
California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service
RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
davisvanguard.org
Victim Expresses Sympathy and Advocates for Accused – Judge Refuses to Release Man
WOODLAND, CA— In Yolo County Superior Court last week, the alleged victim of assault expressed her sympathy for the accused and advocated for his no bail release. It did not sway the judge. Jorge Roman Carbajal is charged with one felony count of assault by force likely to produce...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
gtgazette.com
Georgetown restaurant seeks new owner to take reins
In October The Divide Restaurant will celebrate its eighth anniversary. The goal was to provide a more upscale restaurant, a place to celebrate landmark or special events like birthdays, anniversaries, date nights and more. Owners Gary and Kathi Stone and their son Aaron have done just that. They have also...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K
This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
Comments / 0