PLACER COUNTY -- There has been little to no growth in the Mosquito Fire's size for days. It has burned 76,788 acres with containment at 90%, as of Sunday morning. Last weekend, warmer, drier temperatures caused areas of unburned fuel within the fire perimeter to become more active and aircraft was brought in briefly to suppress these areas, the U.S. Forest Service said.Firefighters on Saturday worked to extinguish areas of smoke which were visible in the north and northwestern most area of the fire where resources were still actively engaged in strengthening control line around a 300-acre area of unburned fuel...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO