Roseville, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University

Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Sky River Casino reveals new plan to handle traffic issues

ELK GROVE —The Sky River Casino has been open for weeks, and a new plan is being put together to tackle traffic issues.The Elk Grove Police Department will add additional officers to Casino security, but who's responsible for paying the officers?Elk Grove's newest attraction draws thousands daily, but residents aren't happy about the traffic."All of these streets were filled with casino goers, and that was off-putting," Brandon Sherman, who lives in Elk Grove.Elk Grove City council is adopting a resolution to provide additional police officers to the casino when needed.Off-duty officers can participate in the extra duty employment program, allowing...
ELK GROVE, CA
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire remains at 76,788 acres with 90% containment, as of Sunday morning

PLACER COUNTY -- There has been little to no growth in the Mosquito Fire's size for days. It has burned 76,788 acres with containment at 90%, as of Sunday morning. Last weekend, warmer, drier temperatures caused areas of unburned fuel within the fire perimeter to become more active and aircraft was brought in briefly to suppress these areas, the U.S. Forest Service said.Firefighters on Saturday worked to extinguish areas of smoke which were visible in the north and northwestern most area of the fire where resources were still actively engaged in strengthening control line around a 300-acre area of unburned fuel...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars

1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Kaiser draws ire after a no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike

Frustration ran high this week after Kaiser Permanente failed to attend a public hearing over the seven-week strike by thousands of its mental health clinicians. The absence prompted one supervisor to call on the governor to intervene, highlighting the limitations of a local fix to a nationwide crisis facing the mental health workforce and the people they serve. “It is time for the state government to step up and intervene...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Rolling street closures planned for Urban Cow Half Marathon on Oct. 2

The annual Urban Cow Half Marathon, organized by Capital Race Management, will close various streets in Land Park and downtown Sacramento on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. The race, which begins and ends at William Land Regional Park, will see 3,500 runners and walkers complete the marathon. Residents and motorists are advised to check the map below and add extra time if they plan on driving in or out of the area on Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Police: File a Crime Report Online

Roseville, Calif. – The Roseville Police Department offers the convenient option of filing some reports online. If you need to file a lost property report primarily for insurance or informational purposes, or a crime report, this easy-to-use option may be for you. Online reporting is another resource that will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

California Delta commuters stymied by unreliable ferry service

RIO VISTA - Ferry troubles on the Delta dating back more than a decade are leading to nightmare commute times that have some East Bay drivers fuming. The Real McCoy II is the ferry that connects Rio Vista to Ryer Island and eventually the Sacramento Area. Without it, there is no Highway 24, but the boat has been plagued with mechanical problems since it hit the water in early 2011, and those problems continue to this day. For Betty and Bob Sutherland, every trip away from home takes a lot of extra planning, and hopefully a little luck. "There are no...
RIO VISTA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA

Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
gtgazette.com

Georgetown restaurant seeks new owner to take reins

In October The Divide Restaurant will celebrate its eighth anniversary. The goal was to provide a more upscale restaurant, a place to celebrate landmark or special events like birthdays, anniversaries, date nights and more. Owners Gary and Kathi Stone and their son Aaron have done just that. They have also...
GEORGETOWN, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Whimsical DIY dream house in Sacramento asks $825K

This house appears normal from the outside, but its brick facade conceals a wonderland of custom creation. Indeed, this California home listing has gone viral online for being much more than meets the eye. The former abode of a “highly respected psychiatrist in Sacramento” has hit the market for $825,000...
SACRAMENTO, CA

