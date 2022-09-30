ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullet found in threatening letter sent to Downers Grove library who was set to host drag show Bingo, mayor says

By Andrea Medina, Neshmia Malik
 2 days ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — The Downers Grove Public Library cancelled a drag queen Bingo event hosted for teens due to alleged threats made, and details of the incident were released Thursday.

According to Downers Grove police, the library received a letter that included a bullet and a handwritten return address on the envelope that said, “Your Friends at MAGA” with a confederate flag sticker stuck to the back of the envelope.

The letter said “F– lover commies. More to come for Downers Grove Library,” according to a Facebook post from Downers Grove Mayor Bob Barnett.

Supporters of the event praised the library for its efforts to further diversity and inclusion, while its critics — which included Orland Park Mayor and GOP congressional candidate Keith Pekau — called the event inappropriate and unacceptable.

Had Drag Queen Bingo proceeded as planned, it would have taken place on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day.

Barnett urged that if community members know who sent the letter, to contact police.

No additional information was provided.

Comments / 11

JDM
2d ago

Sounds like a hamfisted false flag. Was a stupid idea to begin with. Hold it at Moose or Elks Club. VFW…anywhere but a publicly funded, youth accessible location.

Reply(1)
3
dakota
2d ago

Sounds like it was written by antifa. Saying Maga is a liberal phrase for Republicans. Or maybe it was Jessie smollet

Reply
2
 

