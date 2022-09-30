ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
102.5 The Bone

Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin

In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
NECN

Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Dominant Win vs. Hornets to Begin Preseason

Brown leads Celtics to dominant win vs. Hornets to begin preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics already appear to be in midseason form. Whether it was energetic defense, hot 3-point shooting, crisp ball movement or diving on the floor for loose balls, the Celtics came ready to play in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
NECN

Report: David Pastrnak Contract Talks With Bruins Have ‘Heated Up'

Report: David Pastrnak contract talks with Bruins have 'heated up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but according to the latest report from TSN's Darren Dreger, contract extension talks between the two sides have ramped up recently.
NECN

Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener

Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
NECN

Al Horford Embracing the Pressure Entering 2022-23 Celtics Season

Horford embracing the pressure entering new Celtics season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Al Horford has a lot on his plate heading into the much-anticipated 2022-23 Boston Celtics campaign. The veteran big man is the elder statesman on a young C's squad led by a 34-year-old interim head coach...
NECN

Projecting Bruins' Lines, Pairings for Opening Night of 2022-23 NHL Season

Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected.
