Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy on LeBron saying he ‘hates’ Boston: ‘LeBron has his own opinions’
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addressed recent comments made by Lakers All-Star LeBron James, doubling down on his hatred for Boston despite being a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin
In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Dominant Win vs. Hornets to Begin Preseason
Brown leads Celtics to dominant win vs. Hornets to begin preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics already appear to be in midseason form. Whether it was energetic defense, hot 3-point shooting, crisp ball movement or diving on the floor for loose balls, the Celtics came ready to play in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
Report: David Pastrnak Contract Talks With Bruins Have ‘Heated Up'
Report: David Pastrnak contract talks with Bruins have 'heated up' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but according to the latest report from TSN's Darren Dreger, contract extension talks between the two sides have ramped up recently.
Joe Mazzulla Shares First Impressions of Celtics After Preseason Opener
Mazzulla shares first impressions of C's after preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are off to an encouraging start under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They opened their preseason Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets and put on a show at TD Garden. With 22...
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
Al Horford Embracing the Pressure Entering 2022-23 Celtics Season
Horford embracing the pressure entering new Celtics season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Al Horford has a lot on his plate heading into the much-anticipated 2022-23 Boston Celtics campaign. The veteran big man is the elder statesman on a young C's squad led by a 34-year-old interim head coach...
Detroit Tigers Newsletter: How the Tigers are about to become MLB's longest sufferers
There is a strong chance that by the end of Monday’s action, as we enter an abbreviated final week of the 2022 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers will have the majors’ longest active postseason drought. “But wait,” you’re saying, “they just made the playoffs in … hmmm … I could have sworn it was just four or five seasons ago … Look, Miggy was around back then, and now, and I just saw Jim Leyland on TV...
Top 2023 NBA free agents: Kyrie Irving could lead the charge
The 2023 NBA free agent class could very well be among the most stacked in the history of the Association.
Projecting Bruins' Lines, Pairings for Opening Night of 2022-23 NHL Season
Projecting Bruins' lines, pairings for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins will have to overcome injuries to some key players to begin the 2022-23 NHL season, but based on what we've seen in training camp and the first two preseason games, the team's depth might be better than expected.
