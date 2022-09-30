ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

City waives restrictions on storm debris cleanup in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city is waving restrictions on storm debris cleanup in Danville. The Public Works Department is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush, and other storm debris to help city residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The waiver...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE

