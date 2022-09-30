Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia
WASHINGTON (TND) — Ian, which the National Weather Service said was a post-tropical cyclone, continues to weaken across southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Still, wind and rain from the storm caused downed trees, and power lines, as well as flooded roads, in some regions of the state. WSET reported...
WSET
VDOT crews prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Road crews are ready for the impact of the storm in Lynchburg. According to VDOT, you should be prepared to see trees and powerlines down, as well as flash flooding. Len Stevens with VDOT said the best thing for you to do is stay off...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WSET
'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
WSET
The Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue Department visits Students for 'career exploration'
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department visited the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center on Friday. They visited the middle and high school classes for career exploration. "Everyone had a great time as we learned about the job of being a firefighter and...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WSET
'Widespread outages': many Danville residents without power: Public Information Officer
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service reports that Ian continues to weaken. Arnold Hendrix, Public Relations Officer for the city of Danville gave a report for "Hurricane Ian" as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The heavy rain and strongest winds with Ian will move north Saturday but, clouds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
City waives restrictions on storm debris cleanup in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The city is waving restrictions on storm debris cleanup in Danville. The Public Works Department is waiving volume restrictions for the collection of tree limbs and cuttings, brush, and other storm debris to help city residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The waiver...
WSET
You've Got the Power: "Thor" is Theme of CASA Superhero Run
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The CASA Superhero run is back this year! This year's theme is "Thor." The event is Saturday, November 5. Emily got dressed up and into action to show you what to expect!
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
WSET
Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
VDOT crews on standby as weather from Hurricane Ian approaches Southside, Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews at the ready on Friday as Hurricane Ian prepares to bring large rain totals and wind to the Southside and Central Virginia. VDOT is encouraging all residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. They said...
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
WSET
Troutville Rest Area on I-81 expected to reopen by Thanksgiving after project delays
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Troutville Rest Area located on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County is now expected to reopen by Thanksgiving. The rest area has been closed since May for work on a $4.9 million project to extend the ramps at the...
WSET
Fall Cleanup: When the community can ditch their unwanted trash in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is having a fall cleanup event for city residents to get rid of unwanted items. The Solid Waste Management Division will be conducting a Fall Community Cleanup within the Southeast Roanoke service area on Saturday, October 29 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
Happy Retirement! Roanoke FireEMS Captain celebrates 23+ years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke FireEMS Captain is celebrating his retirement on Friday. Captain Nathan Foutz is retiring after being with the department for over 23 years. Friday is Foutz's last day of service. "Thank you for the many years of dedication and leadership," the department wrote on...
WSET
Hurricane Ian postpones National D-Day Memorial's 'Homefront Festival'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A popular event at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will go on as planned, just not on the scheduled day. Due to Hurricane Ian, Homefront Festival, originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The Memorial said a new date will be announced at a...
WSET
Unveiling Ceremony for statue of Tuskegee Airman held at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, the Lynchburg community came together to honor an African American pioneer. On Saturday, there was a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue of Tuskegee Airman Chauncey E. Spencer at the Lynchburg Regional Airport. The Lynchburg native was a founding member of the...
Comments / 0