The City of Danville has been able to restore power to about 1,000 customers as of Sunday morning, with another 1,984 without power. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where about 500 customers without power. They lost service Friday evening when a large tree on Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church fell across power lines and broke a large transmission pole and cross arms to four distribution poles.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO