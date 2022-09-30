ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

State Ed Dept. stands with Newburgh school district following NFA shooting, says superintendent

NEWBURGH – The State Education Department is standing with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District “as we ensure we have all the resources we need for our students and families,” Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in a memo to faculty and staff following Friday night’s shooting of three people after the varsity football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy. She did not elaborate.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Education
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
KINGSTON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland Green Puts Cart Before Horse; Fails To Follow Its Own Guidelines On Property Acquisition

Wayne Kleinman Asks Rockland Green Chairman To Stop Confusing Public About Petition Asking Boulders To Use Noiseless Fireworks; Petition Did Not Ask For Hi-Tor Animal Shelter To Be Relocated. Howard Phillips, in his capacity as Chairman of Rockland Green (former Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority), is actively negotiating to...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
101.5 WPDH

Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House

Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Verizon phone service to police down in some areas

NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
NEW WINDSOR, NY

Community Policy