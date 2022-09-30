Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Ed Dept. stands with Newburgh school district following NFA shooting, says superintendent
NEWBURGH – The State Education Department is standing with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District “as we ensure we have all the resources we need for our students and families,” Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in a memo to faculty and staff following Friday night’s shooting of three people after the varsity football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy. She did not elaborate.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick school district not going to Newburgh for any activities following shooting
WARWICK – In the wake of Friday night’s shooting of three Newburgh residents immediately after a high school football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick school officials said on Saturday that they “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh” until further notice.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022
The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?. We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Woman Recalls Mom’s Dementia, and “A Disease No One Wanted to Speak About”
Cindy Shmerler of Pleasantville says public awareness and acceptance of Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way since her mother, Paula Shmerler, suffered with it in the 2000s. Now a board member with the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, Cindy Shmerler said the disease was rarely discussed when her family was living with it.
Deadly shooting forces evacuation of Poughkeepsie hotel near Marist College family weekend
Police received a call of a shooter armed with a long gun at the Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Green Puts Cart Before Horse; Fails To Follow Its Own Guidelines On Property Acquisition
Wayne Kleinman Asks Rockland Green Chairman To Stop Confusing Public About Petition Asking Boulders To Use Noiseless Fireworks; Petition Did Not Ask For Hi-Tor Animal Shelter To Be Relocated. Howard Phillips, in his capacity as Chairman of Rockland Green (former Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority), is actively negotiating to...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Global Foundries to lay off over 1,000 East Fishkill employees with sale of company
HOPEWELL JUNCTION – Over 1,000 employees of Global Foundries U.S. 2 LLC at the former IBM East Fishkill facility have been notified of layoffs as the business is sold to ON Semiconductor Corporation, according to the State Labor Department’s Office of Dislocated Workers Program. The layoffs, affecting 1,056...
Kingston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escaping Halfway House
Kingston man, Glyn Frink, aged 51, was sentenced to 3 years of prison time for escaping from a residential re-entry center in September 2021. This announcement comes from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and United States Marshal David L. McNulty. Frink pled guilty on June 1st, 2022, admitting that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Verizon phone service to police down in some areas
NEW WINDSOR – Police and ambulance Verizon phone lines in the towns of New Windsor and Newburgh were down Sunday afternoon and it could not be immediately learned how far the disruption has occurred. New Windsor Town Supervisor George Meyers called in evening shift police officers to patrol during...
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees
It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
