ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sen. Durbin meets with Chicago’s Puerto Rican community, discusses Hurricane Fiona recovery

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okFUT_0iGohwiO00

CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with members of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community Friday to discuss the island territory’s recovery following Hurricane Fiona.

The meeting took place at the National Puerto Rican Museum. Durbin held a media availability afterward to discuss the latest on Puerto Rico and its residents.

NEWS How to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Durbin was joined by Illinois State Representative Delia Ramirez (4th-D) and Illinois State Senator Omar Aquino (2nd-D). All three gave remarks touching on the importance of addressing not just the direct impacts of Hurricane Fiona, but the many infrastructure issues plaguing the island for the past several years.

You can watch the entirety of their statements in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line. […]
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

On NYC visit, Biden announces feds will pay 100% of Puerto Rico’s Fiona recovery efforts

The federal government will bankroll all storm recovery efforts in Puerto Rico for a month, President Biden announced Thursday, as the island continues to reel from Hurricane Fiona’s direct hit last weekend. “I’ve authorized 100% — 100% federal funding for debris removal, search and rescue, water restoration and shelter...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Daily Mail

Puerto Rico and US lawmakers tell Biden let BP ship carrying vital diesel reach hurricane-ravaged island: Boat idling off coast carrying 300,000 barrels is stuck because of 100-year-old shipping law

The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to allow a BP ship loaded with diesel fuel lingering off Puerto Rico to dock one week after Hurricane Fiona struck the island. After the storm knocked out hundreds of power lines and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, a ship...
U.S. POLITICS
WGN News

West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Delia Ramirez
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Hurricanes#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Illinois State#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Puerto Rico governor calls on U.S. to allow ship carrying vital diesel fuel to dock at hurricane-ravaged island

More than a week after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico — knocking out water and power lines across the island — hundreds of thousands of the island's residents and businesses continued to experience blackouts on Monday. A ship carrying about 300,000 barrels of much-needed diesel fuel was scheduled to arrive in the hard-hit region on Sunday night, but has so far been unable to dock because of restrictions established by a shipping law that dates back roughly 100 years, reports CBS News lead national correspondent for "CBS Mornings" David Begnaud.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WGN News

Man shot and killed in Zion, police said

ZION, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday morning by Zion police officers. Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Gabriel Avenue around 7:14 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person laying on the ground in a driveway off an alley. When officers arrived, they found […]
ZION, IL
Reason.com

Bill Introduced To Bring Independent Oversight to Federal Prison System

Legislation was introduced this week in Congress that would bring independent oversight to the beleaguered federal prison system. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D–Ga.), Sen. Mike Braun (R–Ind.), and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) introduced the Federal Prison Oversight Act on Wednesday. The bill would require the Department of Justice's Inspector General to conduct detailed inspections of each of the Bureau of Prisons' 122 facilities and, more significantly, create an independent Justice Department ombudsman to investigate complaints.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy