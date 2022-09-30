ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How does Justin Fields try to bounce back after a bad game?

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcVvc_0iGohpXJ00

LAKE FOREST – While the debate about his ability to reach his potential has bubbled up as of late, there is one thing that’s not a question when it comes to the Bears’ starting quarterback.

When Justin Fields plays a bad game, he’s the first to say it.

After throwing for 106 yards and two interceptions against the Texans, the quarterback called his performance trash in the postgame news conference. He’s didn’t mince words about other aspects of his play in response to other questions either.

While that is noble, the hope is that Fields wouldn’t make those mistakes again and reach the potential for the Bears that he showed during his time at Ohio State.

So how does the quarterback respond when he has a bad game? Once again, it’s rather simple.

“Just learn from my mistakes,” said Fields when asked about how he bounces back. “My response is to get back to work and keep working.”

Sunday’s contest against the Giants will be the quarterback’s 15th in the NFL, so there are some growing pains still to be had, like with any other player in pro football. But in a league that demands quick results, the timer can start quickly, especially for quarterbacks, and especially once who play for the Bears.

Yet Fields isn’t letting it get to him to much, as evidence by his answer on Wednesday when asked if there’s anyone he leans on for advice or encouragement when struggling.

“I’ve had bad games before. This isn’t my first bad game that I’ve ever had so, again, just looking at the past. What can you do to get better, what can you do to improve, just how you look at situations that maybe you’ve had in the past like this and what you do to respond to it,” said Fields. “We have a guy here for mental health, so if I’m ever down that bad, I can go talk to him. But really, just learning from your mistakes, knowing you’re not going to be perfect and just moving on, and just accepting the fact that we won the game.

“It’s easier to correct mistakes after a win than a loss, of course, so just correcting each and every mistake and trying to be better in every aspect.”

Naturally, he’ll start with the passing attack, which is currently last in the NFL at 78.3 yards per game. Fields is 23-for-45 for 297 yards passing and two touchdowns compared to four interceptions. While coaches have been pointing out the things for the quarterback and others to fix, Fields says the coaches have also had a good balance to their feedback.

“I think they’re really positive. Just try to keep everybody on a positive page. Just learning from our mistakes,” said Fields. “It’s life. It’s football. You’re going to make mistakes. You’re not going to be perfect. So just learning from your mistakes and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Shove Video

Lane Kiffin is under some heat for shoving one of his players during this Saturday afternoon's Ole Miss vs. Kentucky game. Kiffin became furious with Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg for committing a false start on fourth and one near midfield in the first quarter. The Ole Miss head...
OXFORD, MS
WGN News

West Peoria man charged in death of wife, 8-year-old son

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
big10central.com

Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema discusses his return to Camp Randall

The Illinois coach returned to Madison for the first time in a decade and led his team to a 34-10 win over the Badgers. Illinois football players said they wanted to deliver a win for Bret Bielema against the Wisconsin Badgers, his former team. "We expected this." And the Illini delivered.
MADISON, WI
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Texans#American Football#Giants
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Evanston man charged with robbing 2 USPS postal carriers: police

EVANSTON, Ill — An Evanston man was charged with robbing two USPS postal carriers. Earlier this week, police issued a warning after two postal workers were robbed. The most recent incident happened just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers learned a carrier was robbed and assaulted. One day earlier, around […]
EVANSTON, IL
FanSided

Wisconsin Football job is Jim Leonhard’s to lose

Wisconsin football has fired head coach Paul Chryst and named Jim Leonhard the interim head coach which is a very interesting move. A second team the Big Ten West has now fired its head coach as Wisconsin football has officially moved on from Paul Chryst according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy