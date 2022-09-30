ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3 'Keys to Victory' for the Cleveland Browns against the Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — It's been a rollercoaster week and a half for the Cleveland Browns coming off of their Thursday night victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the lowest of low feelings losing in one of the most improbable fashions against the Jets, to getting back on track with a decisive victory against the Steelers on national television, to the frightening car crash this week Myles Garrett was involved with that will keep him out of today's game in Atlanta.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns lose to Atlanta Falcons 23-20 as both offense, defense wilt in 4th quarter

ATLANTA — The vibes weren't great from the start, and that proved to hold true in the end. The Browns suffered a potentially crushing 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, dropping a game many had circled as a win in the preseason. Cleveland blew a fourth quarter lead as both the offense and defense fell flat late, with Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal and Jacoby Brissett's last-drive interception providing the difference.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Against Falcons

It has been a busy week for the Cleveland Browns. After star defensive end Myles Garrett was in a scary car crash earlier this week, he will, rightfully so, miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. With Garrett taking a needed game off, it will be on his teammates...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach

After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4 for Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) will test out his injury before the team's Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson has been leading the Falcons' backfield for a second straight season, and has been thriving in that role to kick things off this season. He picked up a knee injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision today.
ATLANTA, GA

