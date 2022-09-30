Read full article on original website
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKYC
Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns have again learned 'hard lesson' in defeat to Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA — Hello from Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and I'm afraid to say it again, but it happened again. Another one slips out of the hands of the Browns, who now drop to 2-2 after they drop this one on this Sunday afternoon to the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 23-20.
WKYC
3 'Keys to Victory' for the Cleveland Browns against the Atlanta Falcons
CLEVELAND — It's been a rollercoaster week and a half for the Cleveland Browns coming off of their Thursday night victory last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. From the lowest of low feelings losing in one of the most improbable fashions against the Jets, to getting back on track with a decisive victory against the Steelers on national television, to the frightening car crash this week Myles Garrett was involved with that will keep him out of today's game in Atlanta.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns lose to Atlanta Falcons 23-20 as both offense, defense wilt in 4th quarter
ATLANTA — The vibes weren't great from the start, and that proved to hold true in the end. The Browns suffered a potentially crushing 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, dropping a game many had circled as a win in the preseason. Cleveland blew a fourth quarter lead as both the offense and defense fell flat late, with Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal and Jacoby Brissett's last-drive interception providing the difference.
Watch Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett run for a 4-yard touchdown vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After falling behind, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter in Atlanta, the Browns needed a big response drive from their offense. They got one with a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jacoby Brissett capped it off with a four-yard touchdown run to get the Browns...
Browns at Falcons: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 4 game
ATLANTA -- The Browns are looking for a road win against the Falcons on Sunday, but will have to do so without one of their defensive stars, Myles Garrett. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. EDT. Garrett was ruled out in advance on Saturday afternoon. On Monday several hours after practice...
Yardbarker
Watch: Falcons CB Dee Alford Makes Game-Winning Interception vs. Browns
It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have struggled closing games over the last few years. In the first two games, the same fatal flaws reared its ugly head in the fourth quarter, but the previous two weeks have been an entirely different story - in some ways. In last...
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Against Falcons
It has been a busy week for the Cleveland Browns. After star defensive end Myles Garrett was in a scary car crash earlier this week, he will, rightfully so, miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. With Garrett taking a needed game off, it will be on his teammates...
Browns at Falcons: Picks for Sunday’s game in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Browns travel to Atlanta to play both their second road game and their second NFC South game of the season. The Browns are 2-1 and can remain in first place in the AFC North while Atlanta, at 1-2, is seeking their second win in a row after beating Seattle last week.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4 for Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) will test out his injury before the team's Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson has been leading the Falcons' backfield for a second straight season, and has been thriving in that role to kick things off this season. He picked up a knee injury in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and will be a game-time decision today.
