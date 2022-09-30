ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Orchestra awakens 2022-23 season with stirring account of Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony

By Zachary Lewis, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Prioritize more equitable funding for Black artists in Greater Cleveland

Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F’” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Orchestra Music#Awakens#Symphony#The Cleveland Orchestra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland.com

A conversation with Eric Gordon on dispelling the myths about teaching in urban environments: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio – At the height of the pandemic, while students everywhere grappled with remote learning, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon noted that well-meaning outsiders were recognizing, for the first time, the deep inequities and barriers to education that a childhood in poverty imposes. Until then, they...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez, both with Cleveland ties, make their SNL debuts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s notoriously difficult for a new cast member to “get over” in their debut season of “Saturday Night Live” let alone their first episode. That certainly played out for Cleveland native Molly Kearney and John Carroll University graduate Marcello Hernandez during the season premiere of NBC’s long-running late-night comedy series on Saturday. Not counting the opening credits or the goodnights, Kearney appeared in two sketches while Hernandez appeared in just one.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Roller Derby ‘black and blue’ bout is coming up

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Burning River Roller Derby’s ‘black and blue’ bout is coming back. After a three-year hiatus, the intra-league flat-track match that raises money for charity is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Match begins at 6 p.m.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy