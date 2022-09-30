Cleveland Orchestra awakens 2022-23 season with stirring account of Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony

Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F’” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO