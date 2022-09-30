Cleveland Orchestra awakens 2022-23 season with stirring account of Mahler’s ‘Resurrection’ Symphony

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Orchestra receives mostly glowing reviews during 2022 European Tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Reviews aren’t everything, but they do perform a certain function and carry a certain weight. In the case of the Cleveland Orchestra’s recent European Tour, they’re the evidence of how listeners overseas responded and proof that the orchestra isn’t lying about its glowing international reputation.
Upcoming Playhouse Square facelift to include colorful new marquees for principal theaters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square is gearing up for its next big facelift, a $10 million-plus upgrade that will include replacing its aging, battered, and visually uncoordinated theater marquees. Scheduled for completion by June 2023, the revamp will endow the city’s theater district with six new, gold-colored marquees glittering...
CDFF adds cat parade, craft beer and live music to film festival festivities: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio--Lights, cameras and action abound in Chagrin Falls this week as the 13th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival takes over the village Oct. 5-9 with 91 films from 55 countries being shown in several venues, along with special events, such as a live parade of pet cats in Riverside Park.
Prioritize more equitable funding for Black artists in Greater Cleveland
Regarding “Black cultural leaders give region’s visual arts institutions an ‘F’” (Sept. 24), the outcry for support by Black artists is well-founded. The reasons are rooted in Cleveland’s history of diseducation of talented Black children, the exploitation and demise of Black neighborhoods, and taxation with indifference toward equitable distribution of public art funds. But, they’re also rooted in an unstructured Black arts community. Cleveland’s Black artists can be likened to zebras, powerful and exotic prey animals, with little instinct to develop structure or an informed community leadership.
‘One Pint at a Time’, about minorities in craft breweries, to be screened at Chagrin fest
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – “One Pint at a Time,” a film about how minority-owned brewers are reshaping the craft-brewing industry, is scheduled to screen at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. The film will show at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, 40 River...
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
Blackberry Smoke’s celebrating “The Whippoorwill” album anniversary on latest tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Blackberry Smoke celebrated its 20th anniversary as a band last year. But it was 10 years ago, with its third album “Whippoorwill,” that the Atlanta quintet really caught fire. The 13-track set was recorded for the Zac Brown Band’s Southern Ground Records label and partly...
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
This month's Cleveland Networking Mixer took place at The Burnham inside the Downtown Hilton. Here's what we saw.
No Dave Navarro for Jane’s Addiction, Smashing Pumpkins tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro won’t be taking the stage with his band alongside Smashing Pumpkins on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” this fall. Navarro announced he’s out of the co-headlining tour due to lingering symptoms of long Covid, which the 55-year-old...
Tri-C’s Autumn Blaze returns with in-person 5K run on Oct. 8 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- After going virtual the last two years due to COVID, Cuyahoga Community College’s annual Autumn Blaze returns Saturday (Oct. 8) with participants running on a course at the Western Campus. “This is our eighth annual 5K,” said Tri-C Sport and Exercise Studies Program Director Chris Faciana,...
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
A conversation with Eric Gordon on dispelling the myths about teaching in urban environments: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At the height of the pandemic, while students everywhere grappled with remote learning, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon noted that well-meaning outsiders were recognizing, for the first time, the deep inequities and barriers to education that a childhood in poverty imposes. Until then, they...
Watch: ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members Molly Kearney and Marcello Hernandez, both with Cleveland ties, make their SNL debuts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s notoriously difficult for a new cast member to “get over” in their debut season of “Saturday Night Live” let alone their first episode. That certainly played out for Cleveland native Molly Kearney and John Carroll University graduate Marcello Hernandez during the season premiere of NBC’s long-running late-night comedy series on Saturday. Not counting the opening credits or the goodnights, Kearney appeared in two sketches while Hernandez appeared in just one.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Roller Derby ‘black and blue’ bout is coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Burning River Roller Derby’s ‘black and blue’ bout is coming back. After a three-year hiatus, the intra-league flat-track match that raises money for charity is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Match begins at 6 p.m.
Paid to play: How JACK Cleveland Casino trains its blackjack dealers
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s the second week of class and JACK Cleveland Casino’s future dealers are having a card shuffling contest. Four students are holding eight decks a piece, and the way instructor Linda Mengel is speaking, you’d think she has eyes on all 1,664 cards at once.
