Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1
Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on tough Texas A&M defense with Bryce Young’s status unknown
Alabama football schedule: Week 6 – Alabama vs Texas A&M Week 6 – Alabama vs Texas A&M Aggies Date: Game
SEC Round-Up: ESPN Leaves Massive Chunk of SEC Fans in the Dark
Will the Lane Train leave for the Station in Auburn, things worse for Vols, Hogs with Bama, Aggies hate this coach more than Saban, and much more
NFL・
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 22-19 Loss at Ole Miss
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following No. 7 Kentucky's 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. The loss makes Stoops 0-11 in road games against SEC West opponents. Stoops talked how he felt Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez and his offensive line ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SEC power ranking after Week 5: Alabama and UGA win, Ole Miss takes down Kentucky
After waiting months for its return, the college football season is flying by, but what a season it has been. Week 5 saw another exciting weekend of football that even spilled over into Sunday. Ole Miss took down Kentucky after some key turnovers, Alabama pulled away from Arkansas late and Georgia needed to make a comeback to take down Missouri.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Phillip's gameday musings, Week 5
* Of all the questions that have been asked about Auburn’s offense, one stands out to me. Can the Tigers respond when defenses adjust. They started against Missouri with the best drive of the season – 14 plays, all on the ground, 75 yards for a touchdown. Missouri adjusted. Auburn didn’t and should have lost. It was similar against Penn State and in other big games going back to last season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some success early against LSU. But the Tigers have to show they can keep it up. So far, against teams with a pulse, they have not.
Comments / 0