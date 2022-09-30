Read full article on original website
MSCS graduation rates show disconnect with low-performing state test scores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The good news for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), the district is now boasting a new and improved graduation rate. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released new numbers in its latest annual graduation report. MSCS announced an 80.1% graduation rate, the district’s highest rate in nearly...
Memphis-based bank to pay $1.3M settlement over discrimination claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank based here in Memphis is taking a financial hit for discrimination. From 2014 to 2019, authorities say the Evolve Bank And Trust charged Black, Hispanic, and female borrowers more for home loans, regardless of their credit rating. Under the department’s settlement, Evolve Bank will establish a settlement fund of $1.3 […]
“Really unfair”: Memphis-based bank settles discrimination allegations for $1.3M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bank headquartered in Memphis must pay $1.3 million after allegations of discrimination against African-American, Hispanic and female borrowers. “This settlement provides some measure of justice to those wronged by Evolve Bank’s discriminatory acts,” wrote U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, representing the Western District of Tennessee, in a news release. “I also hope it sends a strong message to banks and other lenders that the Department of Justice won’t stand for unlawful barriers in residential mortgage lending.”
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
VA opens enrollment for burn pit exposure healthcare and disability benefits this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Veterans said it’s been a long time coming. Starting this weekend, service members who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas will now have access to expanded disability benefits. The Department of Veteran Affairs is implementing the new PACT Act and it extends eligibility for...
Memphis officers celebrate reinstatement of 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis recently announced the reinstatement of its public safety pension plan for officers and firefighters hired after 2016. According to Action News 5 and city officials, “Upon retirement, employees will receive a monthly benefit, which is a percentage of their highest 3-year average.”
Supervisors, aldermen meet this week
Here are links to the agendas for the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday and Tuesday’s city Board of Aldermen meetings. The supervisors meeting will start at 9 a.m. Monday morning and the Boards of Aldermen begin at 6 p.m. for Southaven, Olive Branch, and Horn Lake; at 6:30 p.m. in Olive Branch.
Horn Lake approves fueling station and hotels
Horn Lake has signed off on the final plat for what will soon be home to the city’s largest gas station and two new hotels on the north side of Interstate Boulevard and Nail Road. DeSoto Commons Planned Unit Development will house a new Amtel Express Exxon station located...
“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
Baptist DeSoto first in the Mid-South to offer new fibroid treatment
Dr. Charles Ryan, a practicing OB-GYN at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 22 years, recently performed a first-of-its kind, minimally invasive uterine fibroid procedure, for the area. The treatment, developed by Acessa, offers an alternative for women who would otherwise require a hysterectomy. The Acessa ProVu system procedure works by applying...
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
Third human West Nile virus case in 2022 reported in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, this week has confirmed an additional human West Nile virus case in Shelby County. It's the third one detected so far in 2022 in Shelby County and the state of Tennessee. According to...
LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on
StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
South Memphis and Orange Mound getting ready for community revitalization
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to the Soulsville and Orange Mound communities in Memphis. Community leaders told us it's all to benefit those neighborhoods. “No one is an island. You can’t do it by yourself,” said Reginald Milton, South Memphis Alliance, Inc. (SMA) Executive Director.
CDC issues warning about virus that can cause paralysis in children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has a health warning for parents and children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is alerting doctors of an increase in cases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) that can lead to paralysis in kids. Doctors say it’s a virus that can cause an infection similar...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
UofM professor recounts moments he quickly acted to get students to safety during city-wide shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis faculty and students to simply put it, have been dealing with trauma. After Eliza Fletcher was abducted near the campus, a shooter was reported on campus just days later. A professor shared how he acted on instinct quickly to get his students out...
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
The Easiest Decision I Ever Made
I am not sure that I chose Ole Miss as much as Ole Miss chose me. For me, there was no real choice. For as long as I can remember, Ole Miss sat alone at the top of the list; no other school could even come close. Even though my...
