ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Absentee voter ballots mailed out in Burleigh County

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypuyx_0iGohPmX00

The Burleigh County Auditor’s office reports it has sent 3,663 absentee ballots to county voters who have requested one to date.

Those ballots should begin appearing in mailboxes in the next few days.

Ballots can be returned to the Auditor’s office at 221 N 5th Street, Bismarck, by either U.S. mail, hand delivery during business hours or at the secure drop box after business hours.

The county auditor’s office notes if residents want to vote absentee, they should go to https://vote.nd.gov or call the Burleigh County Auditor’s office at 701-222-6718 for an absentee ballot application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
Burleigh County, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Elections
County
Burleigh County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
KX News

Nikki Entzel trial: September 30, 2022

Hour 7, Day 4 Jangula continued to explain how the torch kit purchased by Earl worked. An examination of a torch kit found at the scene by Jangula noted that there was no use of the welding tip, and that both tanks of chemical (which would have been included and filled at no charge with […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voter#Absentee Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Auditor#N 5th Street#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

5 ND People You Won’t Be Buying Christmas Presents For

I know you have experienced this at some point in your life, around Christmas time, the "Hard to shop for that certain someone" on your list. Do you have any of those people on your list? Whether it's a relative or maybe even a friend when it comes to buying that person a gift, you have no clue what they want. I find in that situation you can't go wrong with a VISA gift card, that has a certain amount of money involved. Who scoffs at free money?
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?

For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?

I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy