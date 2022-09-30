ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abcnews4.com

Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others.  Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT. CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Officials say service will...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees

UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]

