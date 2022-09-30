Read full article on original website
CHS airfield now open after closures due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The CHS airport is now open under normal operations. The airfield closed yesterday due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane. Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston. Severe weather put the […]
Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT. CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Officials say service will...
Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
Patriots Point closed due to power outage following severe weather
UPDATE: Officials say power at the USS Yorktown has been restored. The Patriots Point museum and recreational areas will resume normal business hours on Sunday. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The museum at Patriots Point is closed Saturday due to a power outage following Hurricane Ian. Business across the lowcountry are without power Saturday […]
Behre: I urged a bike lane on the Wappoo Creek bridge, then a truck hit my bike
I knew that crossing the Wappoo Creek bridge by bike or on foot was dangerous years before a vehicle struck my bike atop the bridge last week. That's probably why my story doesn't have a grimmer ending. With the arrival of cooler fall weather, it seemed like a perfect time...
Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
CHS airfield closed until Saturday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:25PM): Joint Base Charleston has informed Charleston International Airport (CHS) that the airfield will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Saturday. To check the latest information for arriving and departing flights at CHS, click here. ------------------------------ Original: CHS has been notified that the airfield...
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
City of Charleston Begins Recovery Efforts, Residents Urged to Exercise Caution
The following is the city of Charleston’s “September 30th Hurricane Ian PM Update”:. The city of Charleston moved to OPCON-2 at 8 p.m. this evening, as city crews continue recovery efforts that began this afternoon. “While the city was fortunate to avoid a direct hit from Hurricane...
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening on Johns Island, according to Charleston Police Department. A spokesperson says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. The driver remained at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to...
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
