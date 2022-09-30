Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Arrival produces long-awaited battery-electric commercial van
The Arrival van is the first vehicle built at the company’s Microfactory in Bicester, U.K., which uses autonomous mobile robots instead of a traditional assembly line. The remaining vans built this year will be earmarked for testing, validation and quality control, rather than customer delivery. “Although we have not...
TechCrunch
Geely’s Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment slash roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Yeah. What did we learn and...
Top Speed
Lotus' Technology Arm valued at $4.5 Billion
The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.
TechCrunch
How Volvo is leaning on software to drive its next great safety revolution
Even if you don’t know the details of their involvement with the three-point seatbelt (they invented it) or the airbag (one of the first to bring them to market in the ’80s), even if you haven’t checked the company’s cars’ crash test ratings lately (five-stars across the board), you know that if you have to be in a crash, you probably want to be in a Volvo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porsche’s Stock Market Debut Is One of the Largest in European History
In its initial public offering on Thursday, Porsche really revved its engines: Shares in the German automaker rose 2 percent to 84 euros apiece, valuing the company at 77 billion euros ($75 billion), The New York Times reported. That’s in line with expectations for the marque that earlier this month suggested that Porsche could be worth up to $78 billion. The debut marks one of the biggest IPOs ever in Europe, placing it third in the rankings of the continent’s initial public offerings, according to data cited in the Times. That makes the Porsche IPO a particularly bright spot at a...
TechCrunch
Loop raises $60M to send EV charging infrastructure for a Loop
With as many as 230 million electric vehicles expected to be on the road by 2030, the demand for affordable and reliable EV charging infrastructure is extremely high. The part where Loop is trying to help is by adding smart, affordable EV charging products for at home, at work, and in other locations. The company also has high-speed direct-current (DC) chargers that compete with other high-speed charging networks such as ChargePoint, EVgo and Tesla’s supercharger network.
MotorTrend Magazine
Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra
We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
CARS・
Porsche Boxster EV Speculatively Rendered Ahead Of 2025 Launch
Believed to be called the Boxster Spyder RS, the ultimate incarnation of the 718 will be the most hardcore version of the convertible to date. What will come after it is going to be an entirely different car as the house of Zuffenhausen has already announced its smaller sports car is going to be purely electric. Porsche will therefore apply a different strategy compared to the 911, which will first go hybrid before losing its ICE after 2030.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maxim
Why The Bentley Bentayga S Is A Standout Super SUV
Bentley’s opulent SUV justifies a six-figure price tag with artistically crafted interior that puts luxury competitors to shame. Bentley says the 2022 Bentayga S is “designed to make heads turn and hearts skip a beat.” While it is hard to argue with the description, the English automaker did leave something behind. The new Bentayga S is also designed to deliver big numbers. It’s a $230,000, 180-mph sculpted egg of luxury, leather and cool tech. It also occasionally seems to throw the laws of physics out the window.
MLB・
TechCrunch
Deliveroo tweaks ‘dark store’ model to let grocery shoppers in the door
As well as functioning as a mini warehouse where Deliveroo staff pick orders for couriers operating on its platform to collect and deliver locally to app users, the new New Oxford Street “Deliveroo HOP” outlet — which stocks a range of groceries from partner supermarket Morrisons — functions as a pick up point for shoppers who’ve ordered groceries in Deliveroo’s app.
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
TechCrunch
Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles in Q3, but still missed Wall Street’s forecasts
Despite the rebound and record number, the third-quarter delivery figure still didn’t meet Wall Street forecasts, which ranged between 358,000 and 371,000 vehicles, depending on the polled group. There was also a larger-than-usual gap between production and delivery numbers. The company produced 365,923 vehicles in the third quarter. Image...
The Verge
Intel’s self-driving company Mobileye files for an IPO
Intel’s self-driving technology firm Mobileye has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (via CNBC). The Israel-based company, which Intel acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, specializes in making the chips and software that powers autonomous vehicles. According to...
TechCrunch
TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US
According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.
CoinDesk
Don’t Penalize Crypto in Banking Rules, Futures Industry Group Says
Plans to cap banks' holdings of bitcoin (BTC) could undermine the goal of financial reforms aimed a preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, an influential group representing the futures industry intends to tell the international standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. The Futures Industry Association (FIA),...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching
Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that reporter Anna Heim recently surveyed said they’re still positive about the sector’s prospects:. Martha Notaras, general partner, Brewer Lane Ventures. David Wechsler, principal, OMERS Ventures. Stephen Brittain...
TechCrunch
After a series of misfires in Q3, here’s what we expect for startups in Q4
Jokes aside, we had a long list of expectations here at The Exchange, but, sadly, much of that did not come to pass. Perhaps after the last few years of go-go venture capital and startup activity, we were a bit overeager. We weren’t the only ones, of course, judging by how many founders reined in their fundraising horses until market conditions improved, which largely didn’t happen in the third quarter.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Scores LOI For 50 eActros LongHaul
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul is scheduled for series production in 2024, but it already attracts a lot of interest in Europe. Mercedes-Benz Trucks revealed that at the recent 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, it signed with Hegelmann Group a Letter of Intent for the order of 50 eActros LongHaul.
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday.
Comments / 0