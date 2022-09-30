ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit

Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions

The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) ruled out in Week 4

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will not play in Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will miss Sunday's contest after missing all of this week's practices with ankle and shoulder injuries. Expect Jamaal Williams to play a feature role versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 24th (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
