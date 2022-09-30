Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Related
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 4 at Detroit
Welcome to Game 5 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Detroit. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks are on the road to face Detroit at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions fans react to loss to Seattle Seahawks, and they arent happy
Watching Detroit Lions fans react to a Detroit Lions game is like watching a soap operaDetroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks 48-45 – Box Score. Well, that was something, wasn’t it? The Detroit Lions lose spectacularly to the Seattle Seahawks, and it wasn’t for a lack of offensive production; at 48-45, this was the highest-scoring NFL game this season.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Help needed: Detroit is rookie pass rusher Boye Mafe’s shot at every-down Seahawks role
Seattle’s awful run defense so far this season needs help. Pete Carroll, Clint Hurtt want to try the rookie second-round pick.
Broncos’ Melvin Gordon Leaves Press Conference When Asked About Fumble
The Denver running back’s fumble was returned by the Raiders for a touchdown, and he was emotional after the loss.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau OUT
The Las Vegas Raiders final injury report lists two offensive weapons out for Sunday’s game, with a pair of cornerbacks questionable.
Yardbarker
the Hobbled Lions Show no Quit in Loss to the Seattle Seahawks
On Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions returned to Ford Field for their week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions entered the matchup as the universal favorite it seemed, as almost every major outlet predicted the team to win. Positivity surrounding the Lions continued in the betting world too, as they opened as a -6.5 point favorite. This being the first time the team was favored by a touchdown since week one of the 2018 season. Quickly, those odds fell to -3.5 points, as more and more Lions fell to the injury bug. Missing star-players D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonah Jackson, Tracy Walker and DJ Chark, the Lions needed their depth to step up. Unfortunately, the team played a roller coaster of a game, losing 48 to 45.
Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 4 matchup vs. Seahawks
What will the Detroit Lions uniform combination be against the Seahawks?Who will replace D’Andre Swift as RB1 for the Lions?. The Detroit Lions uniform combination will have nothing to do with whether or not they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Ford Field, but if it did, the combination they will wear looks like a winner to me!
Seahawks Week 4 Inactives: These 6 players ruled out vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are in the Motor City to face the Lions after their home loss to the Falcons. Seattle recently put running back Travis Homer on injured reserve, but for the most part they are reasonably healthy headed into their showdown with Detroit. The Lions, on the other hand,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Offense Explodes in First Half vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks left much to be desired after their previous two outings against the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, both of which resulted in losses. And on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, at least through the first two quarters, they have made the necessary adjustments to improve, leading the Lions 24-15 heading into the locker room at halftime.
numberfire.com
Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) ruled out in Week 4
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will not play in Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will miss Sunday's contest after missing all of this week's practices with ankle and shoulder injuries. Expect Jamaal Williams to play a feature role versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 24th (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
49ers reuniting with 2-time Super Bowl champion coach
After taking their fair share of Ls to start this season, the San Francisco 49ers are finally getting a W. Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported on Friday that longtime 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner is returning to the team. Turner was away from the 49ers through the offseason and the first few weeks of the 2022 season while recovering from hip surgery. But he is now back on the practice field to help out the offense, Wagoner adds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues to Dazzle With Pick Six at Lions
The playmaking ability of Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has already been on full display through three weeks of action. But on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, he somehow topped it on the first play of the second half. As Seattle led 24-15 coming out of...
Odds Lions Beat Seahawks
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the...
Comments / 0