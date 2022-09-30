Read full article on original website
Trying to decide who to start in Week 4? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines quarterbacks, tight ends, and defense/special teams (DSTs).
The injuries continue to mount, testing our roster depth and requiring us to seek replacements. That’s why you’re here — to scout replacements. We had some big-name players go down in Week 4. Javonte Williams has a knee injury that’s going to cost him some time. Jonathan Taylor has what is widely believed to be a high-ankle sprain, which could cost him a week or two. Rookie WRs Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Treylon Burks (foot) both went down and could miss time, and Isaiah McKenzie (more on him later) sustained a concussion.
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams
Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
On this week's mailbag episode, JJ rants about trade tactics in fantasy football, shares his thoughts on the running back position through three weeks, explains Breece Hall's rest-of-season upside, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Julio Jones (knee) will play Sunday's Week 4 game for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off an absence the week prior, the veteran Jones has officially received the green light from the training staff to take the field in a high-profile matchup versus Patrick Mahomes and Co. Expect him to see his usual workload.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback
The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
