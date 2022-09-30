Read full article on original website
Ye’s Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda” Could Be Yours For A Cool $3.5 Million
Among fashion icons, few can rival the influence of Kanye West, whose work with Louis Vuitton, A BATHING APE, Nike, and adidas have all become collector’s items in their own right. But even across the catalog as a whole, there are a few pairs more elusive than others. The Air Jordan 6 “Donda,” which was made in honor of West’s mother, is undoubtedly at the top of the list, as there’s estimated to be only four to six pairs in existence. And if you have $3.5 million burning a hole in your wallet, you could add one of these to your collection.
Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works
Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
Do Right By Us: Diddy Promises To ‘Never Wear Adidas Again’ In Support Of Kanye West
Diddy gives his opinon in the ongoing Kanye West and ADIDAS fued and is willing to never wear ADIDAS again to support Ye.
Lauren Amos and the CDG x Nike Cortez Platform for HYPEBEAST’s Sole Mates
Lauren Amos lives and breathes fashion and footwear. If you peruse her Instagram, you’ll notice that many of her outfits serve as Kodak moments: she often adorns herself in getups so opulent and expressive that you’d think she was making her way to the Met Gala. Thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit, she’s found a way to morph this passion into a profession by opening Atlanta-based retail shops Wish and Antidote — the former a hub for streetwear and sneaker fanatics, the latter catering to luxury aficionados.
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
NikeLab 21 Mercer Store is Closing Next Year
Following out of favor in recent years, NikeLab 21 Mercer in New York City’s SoHo is now set to close next year, according to reports. Serving one of the sportswear giant’s main sneaker boutique locations and a special activation space in the past, the 21 Mercer, which opened in 2008, served as an integral part of sneaker culture in New York. Though the destination for sneakerheads has fallen out of favor with the nearby opening of.
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
Ye to Show YEEZY SEASON 9 at Paris Fashion Week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Paris Fashion Week, you might have seen that Ye just walked in Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection, “The Mud Show.” But, keener ears may have heard the murmurs of a YEEZY show, and it has been confirmed: YEEZY SEASON 9 arrives tomorrow in Paris.
Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift Launches New “District” Collection
Following up the success of his first two collections, “Private” and “Public,” NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a new drop for his Honor The Gift fashion label. Inspired by the Unified School Districts of Los Angeles, Westbrook has implemented...
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
"HUNTING" Season Hits HUMAN MADE's Next Capsule Collection
The Fall season brings upon the right temperature for camping, fishing and hunting. Just in time for the outdoor festivities to begin, NIGO is readying the upcoming collection for HUMAN MADE to encompass the full adventure experience for its upcoming “HUNTING” capsule. The latest to arrive at the...
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
Hermès Sets the Tone For an Ultra Luxe Desert Rave for SS23
Hermès brought luxury to the desert for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection this year. Womenswear creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski took her inspiration from “a rave in the desert,” devising the outfits that ultimately became upscale practicality. Hermès took its Paris Fashion Week audience to the sand dunes, to set the tone for a post-desert hike rave.
Virgil Was Here: Reflecting on What Would Have Been Abloh’s 42nd Birthday
Today marks what would have been Virgil Abloh’s 42nd birthday. Although his physical presence is sorely missed, the spirit of his design legacy – along with his commitment to youth and community – still lives on. Throughout the day, several of Abloh’s closest friends and family showed...
