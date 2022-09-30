ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: How the Tigers are about to become MLB's longest sufferers

There is a strong chance that by the end of Monday’s action, as we enter an abbreviated final week of the 2022 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers will have the majors’ longest active postseason drought. “But wait,” you’re saying, “they just made the playoffs in … hmmm … I could have sworn it was just four or five seasons ago … Look, Miggy was around back then, and now, and I just saw Jim Leyland on TV...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Toglia in Rockies' lineup on Sunday

Colorado Rockies Michael Toglia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Toglia is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Toglia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias not in Rockies' Sunday afternoon lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Iglesias is being replaced at shortstop by Ezequiel Tovar versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 463 plate appearances this season, Iglesias has a .294 batting average with a .714 OPS, 3 home runs,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss starting for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Angles listed Matt Thaiss as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will bat fifth and start at first base for Sunday's game while Matthew Duffy takes a seat. Thaiss has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting third on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alan Trejo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Tovar in lineup for Colorado Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ezequiel Tovar is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tovar is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Tovar for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.1 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. Our models project McCann for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY

