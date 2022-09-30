Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida state road 70 is shut down
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, Florida. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. DeSoto County Leaders and the Florida Highway Patrol advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Mysuncoast.com
Water rescues continue in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working hard to provide assistance to the people who need to evacuate water in surrounding areas. Officers have been dispatched to multiple water rescues and welfare checks and hundreds have been taken to high ground. A curfew has been...
Mysuncoast.com
Crews continue water rescues in North Port, City recommends voluntary evacuations if possible
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews in North Port have been going back and forth constantly, with air boats, to find people stranded in communities affected by high water. Myakkahatchee Creek is flooding several nearby communities. The communities hardest hit by the flooding include North Port Estates, Tropicaire Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard.
FDOT Announces Re-Opening Of I-75 In Florida From Mile Marker 179 to 193
After close coordination with the Division of Emergency Management and Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Transportation has determined that water levels have receded far enough at this time to safely reopen I-75 from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd)
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
WINKNEWS.com
Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage
Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian. The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home.
Mysuncoast.com
Panama City Beach Police step in to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders from across the country are answering the call from Southwest Florida and responding to the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind. The Panama City Beach Police Department is one of them. The Panhandle knows all too well what it’s like to recover after a massive...
I-75 reopens after being closed due to flood in North Port
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
FHP UPDATE: I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has reopened
The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that I-75 from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County has officially reopened as of 4:00 p.m., after being closed due to rising water from Myakka River.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police patrol North Port neighborhoods damaged by Ian to prevent crime
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have had their hands full with water recuses following Hurricane Ian . Several neighboring agencies have offered to help keep an eye out for people with bad intentions. Bradenton Police drove to North Port to patrol communities that had been the hardest...
Mysuncoast.com
National Guard distribute food, water and ice in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Guard distributed over 1,000 relief units to residents in North Port on Sunday, at the San Pedro Catholic Church. This comes after Hurricane Ian flooded the area forcing thousands of residents to be rescued from their homes. The relief units include water, food, and ice that many residents are in desperate need of.
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina. The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths...
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
fox4now.com
Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — Resources are trying to make their way to southwest Florida, but flooding shut down the interstate leading to the people who need help most. Now, families impacted by Hurricane Ian are left waiting —hoping they can get food and gas. “No internet, no phones,...
