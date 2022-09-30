Read full article on original website
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Business Insider
What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
Washington Examiner
Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades
Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
Benzinga
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
Puerto Rico and US lawmakers tell Biden let BP ship carrying vital diesel reach hurricane-ravaged island: Boat idling off coast carrying 300,000 barrels is stuck because of 100-year-old shipping law
The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to allow a BP ship loaded with diesel fuel lingering off Puerto Rico to dock one week after Hurricane Fiona struck the island. After the storm knocked out hundreds of power lines and left hundreds of thousands of residents without power, a ship...
‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way
The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says
The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
Biden's economic triumphalism may look out of touch as inflation lingers
The White House continues playing up the positives regarding the economy, including its role in creating those positives, but risks coming across as out of touch by downplaying and ignoring the negatives.
Fed’s preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve’s preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by...
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
The Bank of England Just Made a Hard Pivot on Monetary Policy. Will the Fed Follow Suit?
The Bank of England resumed quantitative easing recently.
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
CNBC
Fed's preferred gauge shows inflation accelerated even more than expected in August
Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down prices, according to data Friday that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening.
CBS News
