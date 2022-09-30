Read full article on original website
Related
47-Year-Old Seabird Rediscovered on Scottish Island
Scientists in Scotland have rediscovered the oldest living fulmar on an uninhabited island in Orkney. The seabird has a numbered tag on its leg from 1975, meaning now it’s close to 47 years old. I need to know his skincare routine because this bird doesn’t look a day over 25.
ohmymag.co.uk
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia
Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
New York Post
Man claims ‘giant eel-like shapes’ of Loch Ness Monster shown on cam
He’s loch-ed in to finding the truth. An Irish man who monitors newly installed, high resolution webcams around the Loch Ness in Scotland believes he’s captured the “giant eel-like shapes” that make up the infamous Loch Ness Monster. Eoin O’Faodhagain, who posts the most evidential footage...
IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good News Network
Photographer Captures Mesmerizing Sight of Thousands of Birds in Murmurations Over the Sea – WATCH
A photographer has captured the mesmerizing sight of thousands of birds flying in Britain. Photographer and guide Paul Goldstein says he has visited Snettisham Nature Reserve literally hundreds of times, yet is always intoxicated by the spectacle. The Wimbledon-based cameraman says several times a year “vast murmurations of waders, particularly...
Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw
The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
natureworldnews.com
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Emergency plan to save the capercaillie bird launched as numbers plummet
An emergency plan is being drawn up to save the capercaillie, one of the UK’s most elusive and threatened woodland birds, after its numbers plunged. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the latest population survey found its estimated population had fallen from roughly 1,114 in 2015/16 to about 542 birds last winter, putting it at a critically low level.
BBC
Bedford: Bird flu found in wild bird population
Bird flu has been confirmed in the wild bird population in Bedford. The borough council said the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) found avian influenza A(H5N1) in wild dead birds removed from the River Great Ouse and on the embankment in the town. It has asked...
Phys.org
Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled
Nearly 100 years after its last confirmed sighting, University of Otago researchers have revealed the genealogical story of the upokororo or New Zealand grayling. Study co-author Dr. Nic Rawlence, of the Otago Paleogenetics Laboratory, says very little is known about the extinct fish, with only 23 specimens known in museum collections.
230 pilot whales beached in Tasmania — exactly 2 years after the area's last mass stranding
Two mass strandings have occurred in the same region of Tasmania.
The Queen's Beloved Scotland
In the Scottish Highlands, Queen Elizabeth II could just be Lilibet, walking her dogs and breathing the air of (relative) normalcy.
U.K.・
Seabirds can be the bread crumbs for tracking elusive whales
Humpback whales are hard to tag, but their feathered snacking buddies are another option. Hans Toom from Pixabay Where humpback whales swim, Shearwaters are often not far behind.
International Business Times
Weddell Seals In Antarctica: Researchers Count Creatures Using Satellite Imagery
A team of researchers has successfully determined the population of Weddell seals in Antarctica with the aid of more than 300,000 volunteers who helped count the creatures using images taken from space. Weddell seals are a key indicator species in the Southern Ocean, according to scientists. In the past, they...
White Rhinos Are Thriving in Rwanda Following a Historic Translocation
Close to a year after the world’s largest rhino translocation took place, near-threatened white rhinos are in good health and having calves in Rwanda’s Akagera National Park. Plus: Retreats in Africa that offer the chance to see—and support—rhinos during your stay.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0