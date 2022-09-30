Report: Jonathan Majors in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman

The film will chronicle Rodman's Las Vegas vacation in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.

A major Hollywood star may be set to play Dennis Rodman on the big screen. According to Deadline , actor Jonathan Majors is in talks to play Rodman in the upcoming movie 48 Hours in Vegas .

Majors is most known for his role as Kang in Marvel’s Loki and Atticus Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country . He has also appeared in the Oscar-nominated Da 5 Bloods and is set to have a role in the upcoming movie Creed III .

48 Hours in Vegas will be about the time that Rodman left the Bulls in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals for a brief Las Vegas vacation with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra.

The movie plans to dive into the relationship that forms between Rodman and an assistant general manager who was tasked with bringing Rodman back to Chicago.

This series of events was previous addressed in the ESPN Bulls documentary The Last Dance. While the documentary series briefly touched on what happened with Rodman in Las Vegas, this movie plans on giving the events an even deeper dive.

