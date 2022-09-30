ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ever-tightening races: New polls show Beasley and Budd in a virtual dead heat

By Steve Doyle
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you find that political horse-race polling is food for thought, you have a lot to chew on this week in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

Civitas, Politico Playbook and High Point University all released polls that magnified the very fine margi n in the stretch run between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr.

Democrat Cheri Beasley (left) and Republican Ted Budd are very close in their race for the U.S. Senate. (WGHP)

Civitas, a poll for the right-leaning John Locke Foundation, showed Beasley with an ever-so-slight lead , 44% to 43.7%.  Politico showe d Budd and Beasley to be dead even , each polling at 46%.

Both of those are closer than the WGHP/Emerson College/The Hill Poll released last week, which showed Budd with a lead of 2.4%. But all of them were within margins of error and taken from among likely voters.

Budd is a gun-shop owner from Advance who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016, and Beasley is an attorney from Cumberland County and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Their race long has been considered neck-and-neck . Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh also are on the ballot for Nov. 8.

Budd and Beasley both easily won crowded primaries , and Beasley has raised more in donations . Both have strong support from political action committees and super PACs . They are scheduled to debate on cable television on Oct. 7 .

Deciding factors

Locke Foundation President Donald Bryson said that this election likely will be “determined by the 10 to 15% of North Carolinians who remain undecided.”

Politico also found that the issue cited in a WGHP/Nexstar/Emerson poll of voters – abortion – was affecting the race. That poll showed that abortion is a motivating factor – 59% said the Supreme Court’s decision made them more likely to vote – and Politico’s pollster wrote that Budd has “extreme positions, including on abortion,” that were making an impression with voters.

Favorability ratings

But a High Point University Poll that measured favorability ratings of many candidates , officer-holders and institutions gave Beasley higher marks than Budd.

Beasley was seen as favorable by 35% to Budd’s 29%, and Budd was seen as unfavorable by 38% compared to Beasley’s 31%. Both did better than Burr (25/37) or Sen. Thom Tillis (28/40).

But the chilling factor is that about 1 in 3 respondents to HPU’s poll said they were “unsure or not familiar with this person.” Those numbers are slightly better than a poll released on Sept. 1.

“While the poll indicates how favorable respondents are feeling these days, it’s also apparent that many are unsure or unfamiliar with several of them,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll, said in a release.

Politico’s polling also reflected that impression, finding that Beasley had a similar favorability rating (36% favorable/28% unfavorable) as did Budd (31% favorable/36% unfavorable).

“The more voters learn about each candidate,” Politico’s pollster wrote, “the more they support Beasley, with Beasley leading among voters who are familiar with both candidates (53% of the electorate) by 11-points (54% Beasley/43% Budd).”

Comments / 71

Medford
1d ago

If you want a wide open border, defunded law enforcement, ICE banned from NC, no cash bail, the prisons emptied, trillions spent on clueless climate projects, hyperinflation, recession, CRT taught in schools with gender pronouns then Beasley is for you.

C N Smith
2d ago

Very effective ads by Budd. Inflation and crime area the main concern. 2023 will only see it get worse. Joe Biden has spent 40% of his presidency working in Washington. Hes calling out for people that died over a month ago, he cannot figure out how to maneuver around the podium without direction, took out a cue card to sign the Queens visitor log, continues to whisper things, and goes rogue every time. He should be in an assisted living center, not sitting in the white house. Kamala is even worse, she declared North Korea as our important ally. Shes like a child that sees things for the first time. Dig deep. I predict He won't run again, and the Democrats will be eating each other just like 2020. Remember all the things Kamala said about Joe on the campaign trail? heinous, the 1st lady cant stand her, Joe picked her because she's a woman of color.

jackie
2d ago

Again with the polls, anyone with a brain knows they can and are skewed to favor whichever candidate the writer is backing.

