Motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. According to Florence police, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane after the drivers of both vehicles “disregarded the traffic […]
wpde.com
Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
abcnews4.com
Motorcycle driver dead after crash involving 4 vehicles in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash involving motorcycles near Cross on Saturday. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on SC-6 near Rodeo Lane- about one mile south of Cross, officials said. A 2008 Honda motorcycle and...
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
abcnews4.com
Driver dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling east on S.C. 389. They said a 2017 Kia Soul traveling west on 389 went left of the center line and collided head-on with the trailer. The driver of the Kia died.
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
manninglive.com
Salem Road closure
A tree has fallen across Salem Road, at the end of McIntosh Road in New Zion. The road has been closed until the tree can be removed.
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
wpde.com
Teen hurt in hunting incident in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening. in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County, according to an official. ABC15 is being told the shooting was accidental and happened while the teen was hunting. The Darlington County Sheriff’s...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
Victim, suspect in shooting near Hartsville were ‘close friends,’ neighbor says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The neighbor of a man shot to death on Saturday near Hartsville told News13 on Sunday that the victim and a man arrested by authorities were friends. Charges were pending after Jeremiah Farmer was arrested on Saturday, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the shooting happened on […]
wach.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
