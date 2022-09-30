ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

WBTW News13

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. According to Florence police, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Bentree Lane after the drivers of both vehicles “disregarded the traffic […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Crash impacts traffic on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Saturday evening near the Toyota dealership on West Palmetto Street in Florence. Two lanes of traffic appear to be blocked with first responders and wreckage from the crash. Police are on scene investigating what led up to...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling east on S.C. 389. They said a 2017 Kia Soul traveling west on 389 went left of the center line and collided head-on with the trailer. The driver of the Kia died.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house

GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
GEORGETOWN, SC
manninglive.com

Salem Road closure

A tree has fallen across Salem Road, at the end of McIntosh Road in New Zion. The road has been closed until the tree can be removed.
NEW ZION, SC
wach.com

Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Teen hurt in hunting incident in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening. in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County, according to an official. ABC15 is being told the shooting was accidental and happened while the teen was hunting. The Darlington County Sheriff’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Avoid these streets and intersections during heavy rainfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is advising drivers to be cautious of flood-prone streets and intersections. City officials urge individuals to avoid these streets and intersections after heavy rainfall and severe weather to prevent accidents:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
COLUMBIA, SC

