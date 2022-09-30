Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Molly Russell was trapped by the cruel algorithms of Pinterest and Instagram
As the inquest into the death of Molly Russell ground to its conclusion on Friday, what kept flashing like a faulty neon sign in one’s mind was a rhetorical question asked by Alexander Pope in 1735: “Who breaks a butterfly upon a wheel?” For Pope it was a reference to “breaking on the wheel”, a medieval form of torture in which victims had their long bones broken by an iron bar while tied to a Catherine wheel, named after St Catherine who was executed in this way.
Engadget
All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now show off their NFTs
Meta is done rolling out support for non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the US. The company first started giving select creators in the country the option to display their tokens on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year. But now everyone in the US can display their collections on both platforms, whether they're NFTs they've created and are selling or something they've purchased from creators. Those who have both social media apps can also cross-post their digital collectibles from either app so they don't have to share them twice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
What is a phishing text message?
Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim Kardashian Fined $1M for Pushing Crypto on Her Instagram Without Saying She’d Been Paid
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine for pushing a dubious cryptocurrency asset to her hundreds of millions of social media followers without disclosing that she’d been paid to do so, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.The reality star and business mogul agreed to settle charges brought against her by the SEC over an Instagram post promoting EMAX tokens—a celebrity-backed crypto asset offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian did not reveal that she had been paid $250,000 for the post, which contained a link to the EthereumMax website which provided instructions for buying the tokens.“This case is a...
daystech.org
Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android • TechCrunch
The refresh additionally brings an improved composer, in addition to higher tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer learn receipts. The social community can be introducing enhancements to the interface’s scrolling efficiency and responsiveness. Now, when Android customers open their DMs, they are going to now not see...
What parents need to know about BeReal, Gen Z’s favorite social media app
What is the BeReal app? How does the BeReal app work? What is the point of the BeReal app?
Phone Arena
Twitter launches TikTok-like features for iOS and Android users
Ever since TikTok became popular, rival social networks have tried to copy the formula, but none managed to replicate the former’s incredible success. Twitter has been a little bit behind when it comes to video content, but the company is willing to make amends. In a move meant to...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing...
dexerto.com
Twitter launching TikTok-style video feed with ‘Videos for you’ section
Twitter has announced they will be rolling out an “immersive” video feed similar to TikTok, along with a ‘Videos for you’ section on the app. On September 29, Twitter revealed in a blog post that they are going to be rolling out two new video features to the platform.
Adoptable pet: Meet Trina
We don't know Trina's (A181423) story, and that's probably OK. She came to us back in June with some pretty significant wounds that could have come from anywhere or anyone, and she spent nearly 2 months living with our vet team getting close care. She's healed, and her past is behind her and her future is looking so bright!
Engadget
Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look
The social network also rebuilt DMs on Android to improve its responsiveness and other capabilities. The home security hogging all the awards. Twitter has started rolling out some changes for its Android app that gives people sliding into DMs a more visually appealing interface. The social network's Android app has remained largely the same over the years, but this update, while pretty minor, was meant to give users "a smoother, more consistent experience overall." Twitter says it set to work redesigning its DMs on Android after its teams evaluated the experience on the OS and determined that it needed an improvement.
techunwrapped.com
Google will make it easy to delete personal data
Very, very interesting change in Google’s policy regarding privacy. And it is that we remember that, not so long ago, the development of the right to be forgotten was necessary, as a legal rule so that the search engine had to eliminate results with personal information. It is true that, at the other extreme, we find the interest of many not only to appear in the search results, but also to do so in the best positions.
knowtechie.com
The Meta Quest 3 leak shows pro features on a consumer device
New leaked sketches of the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality (VR) headset point to the company keeping its consumer VR crown. If the new sketches are accurate, the Quest 3 is bringing pro-level features to its consumer device. This is allegedly the headset codenamed “Stinson,” which earlier leaks said would...
u.today
SHIB Burns Via Amazon Now Available in Brand New Way: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0