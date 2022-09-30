ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

clayconews.com

Governor Kay Ivey Awards Money to Enhance Outdoor Recreation Throughout Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
WSFA

New business brings hope for economic growth in Elmore County

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A California-based company has recently opened the doors to its new home in Wetumpka. Bella+Canvas announced in the spring they were moving into the old Russell Brands building, bringing in 557 new jobs to the Elmore County area. “It was a home run for us,” said...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
AUBURN, AL
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
ALABAMA STATE
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Google

