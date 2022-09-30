Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Governor Kay Ivey Awards Money to Enhance Outdoor Recreation Throughout Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey announces another round of projects funded by 'Rebuild Alabama'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires...
WSFA
New business brings hope for economic growth in Elmore County
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A California-based company has recently opened the doors to its new home in Wetumpka. Bella+Canvas announced in the spring they were moving into the old Russell Brands building, bringing in 557 new jobs to the Elmore County area. “It was a home run for us,” said...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
WSFA
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
WSFA
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
WSFA
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
Puerto Ricans in North Alabama send, ask for help amid Fiona devastation
Hispanic Heritage Month is usually a time of unique celebrations and flag-waving, especially in North Alabama for local Puerto Ricans, or Boricuas, but an all too familiar natural disaster situation still plagues many on the commonwealth island.
WSFA
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
utv44.com
Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
‘Very fluid situation’: Alabama utilities on stand by, or in Florida, to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
From the Tennessee Valley to Coastal Alabama, electric crews are either in transit to Florida and other states in Hurricane Ian’s path, or they are on standby awaiting a call. A crew of 10 people and two bucket trucks departed Wednesday from Fairhope to Gainesville, Florida. Riviera Utilities will...
WAFF
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Striking Alabama inmate workers’ demands ‘unreasonable,’ Ivey says
The demands of Alabama inmates on strike from their prison jobs are “unreasonable,” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Friday. Ivey also commended Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm’s handling of the work stoppage that led to the cancellation of prison visits this weekend. “No. 1, our...
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
