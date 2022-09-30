Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
wtvy.com
Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
WSFA
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
wtvy.com
Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications. “In addition to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Alabama gun database aims to keep guns away from criminals
Next month, a new gun database is expected to go live in Alabama, listing those who are not allowed to have a gun.
WSFA
Abnormally dry weather to continue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The abnormally dry stretch of weather that began back on September 13th will continue going strong for the foreseeable future across Alabama. No rain is in sight for at least the next 7 days. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the...
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
What an Alabama Prisoners’ Strike Tells Us About Prison Labor
This is The Marshall Project’s Closing Argument newsletter, a weekly deep dive into a key criminal justice issue from reporter Jamiles Lartey. Want this delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here. People incarcerated in the Alabama prison system began striking Monday over what they’ve described as inhumane treatment. Organizers say...
Alabama sets execution in murder-for-hire of pastor’s wife, despite jury’s recommendation
The state of Alabama is set to execute another inmate just two months after having to call off an execution minutes before the death warrant was set to expire. Kenneth Eugene Smith is set to die at William C. Holman Correctional Facility on November 17, according to an order from the Alabama Supreme Court.
Ex-Alabama resident charged with kidnapping his own children, taking to Germany
A former Alabama resident has been charged with international parental kidnapping, federal authorities announced Thursday. Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen, formerly of Huntsville, was extradited from Germany to the United States to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra announced in a news release.
Alabama Churches Hold Church Too Long?
We all love church however there are times when church can go too long. As the body of believers, we should be meeting together on a regular basis to encourage one another and to receive the word of God and to worship together. However, there are times when services can go on too long due to several different reasons. I believe we can stay in church for a long period of time if possible because we do have to realize we stay on our jobs 8 hours a day and sometimes longer and we stay at other places for long periods of time. However, God should be respected and so should his time and the church members time as well. Here are a few reasons why a church services go too long unnecessarily.
Comments / 0