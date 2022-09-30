ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Meigs, AL

WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Crossing at Big Creek’s future clouded by court ruling

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the Alabama Supreme Court gambling ruling will have on The Crossing at Big Creek, also known as Center Stage. But it would seem a reasonable assumption that the Houston County development could be in jeopardy. That’s because...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications. “In addition to...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Abnormally dry weather to continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The abnormally dry stretch of weather that began back on September 13th will continue going strong for the foreseeable future across Alabama. No rain is in sight for at least the next 7 days. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama resident charged with kidnapping his own children, taking to Germany

A former Alabama resident has been charged with international parental kidnapping, federal authorities announced Thursday. Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen, formerly of Huntsville, was extradited from Germany to the United States to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra announced in a news release.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Churches Hold Church Too Long?

We all love church however there are times when church can go too long. As the body of believers, we should be meeting together on a regular basis to encourage one another and to receive the word of God and to worship together. However, there are times when services can go on too long due to several different reasons. I believe we can stay in church for a long period of time if possible because we do have to realize we stay on our jobs 8 hours a day and sometimes longer and we stay at other places for long periods of time. However, God should be respected and so should his time and the church members time as well. Here are a few reasons why a church services go too long unnecessarily.
ALABAMA STATE

