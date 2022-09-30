ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray slammed as 'overhyped,' 'overrated' by LeSean McCoy

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
LeSean McCoy is apparently not a fan of Kyler Murray.

Not a fan at all.

The former NFL running back slammed the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and his style of play on a recent podcast.

"He's trash. Overhyped. Overrated," McCoy recently said on the I Am Athlete Tonight podcast. "He plays like a high school player. Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That's not how you play quarterback."

McCoy wasn't done.

"He ain't reading no coverages," McCoy said on the podcast. "When a quarterback is running around like that all day, all night, all game, that's because he's not reading any coverages."

Murray has completed 90 of 141 pass attempts this season for 784 yards and three touchdowns.

He has thrown one interception.

He has 12 rushing attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown this season.

McCoy, who played with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2019, contrasted the Cardinals QB with the Chiefs QB on the podcast.

"He ain't Mahomes," McCoy said. "Let me tell you about Mahomes real quick: the majority of Mahomes' passes are (based on) timing. Third step, hit, boom, ball's out. Fifth step, boom, ball's out. Now sometimes he goes off script, we all can do that ... (but) not every pass! Every pass, (Murray is) holding the ball, let's make a miracle. Every game he's played. Watch him play. It's really embarrassing, to be honest. Like, who's coaching this kid?"

Interestingly, Mahomes is 74-for-109 passing this season for 857 yards and eight touchdowns, throwing one interception.

Mahomes has nine rushing attempts for 30 yards this season.

Murray and the Cardinals play at the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 4 on Sunday.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray slammed as 'overhyped,' 'overrated' by LeSean McCoy

