yankodesign.com
Top 10 furniture picks of September 2022
What truly makes or breaks a home at the end of the day is the furniture that’s placed in it. The right kind of furniture design can create the essence and soul of a home. And I do feel it’s essential that the soul of our home is a reflection of our own soul. Hence picking furniture pieces that bring out the best in our homes, while authentically representing our personality is a must. You need to pick designs that are fun, sophisticated, and functional. They add an extra spark to your home, without compromising on utility in the least. From a side table with legs and arms to a coffin-inspired office chair – these intriguing furniture designs are what your modern home needs!
How to clean outdoor furniture, according to experts
Exposure to the elements can leave your outdoor furniture dirty and damaged, which is why it's important to know how to properly clean and maintain your pieces to keep them looking their best. With the help of experts, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about cleaning and maintaining outdoor furniture so that your outdoor entertaining space is as inviting as possible.
6 Top Home Decor Trends of Fall 2022
From "coastal grandmother" to checkerboard rugs, the 2022 Real Simple Home gives timeless appeal to trending styles.
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
17 fall decorating ideas, according to interior designers
From the inside out, here's our ultimate guide to fall decorating, straight from design experts who have mastered the perfect balance.
Christina Hall Shares Her Top Budget-Friendly Home Decor Finds
Christina Hall is known for her clean aesthetic that incorporates equal parts glam and California boho style. Here are her top budget-friendly home decor finds.
Why Are People Releasing Ladybugs Inside Their Homes?
While most homeowners will try and keep bugs out of their home, some are bringing ladybugs inside — turns out the little bugs offer a big, natural benefit.
Emily Henderson's Top 15 HGTV Design Makeovers
Known for her chic style and eclectic schemes, HGTV's "Secrets From A Stylist" Emily Henderson does it all. Here are her top 15 HGTV design makeovers.
Is It Okay To Wash Clothing And Towels Together?
Ah, the laundry machine. The house appliance that is perhaps most shrouded in mystery and lore. Partially due to the great variation between machines, detergents, and of course, those bizarre laundry labels on your clothing tags that may as well be ancient hieroglyphics. And our parents and our parent's parents have plenty of do's and don'ts to keep track of, as well. The need to separate dark from whites has proved to be less of an issue now that washing machines can effectively clean clothes with cold water. With the addition of the delicate cycle, intimates or dainty things no longer need to be hand washed.
PSA: Amazon Quietly Discounted Patio Furniture Covers Right When You Need Them — Up to 71% Off
Preserve your beloved outdoor table, chairs, and sofas for next year With each day bringing cooler weather and a little less daylight, you're probably spending more time in the living room than you are in the backyard. Therefore, it's time to get the patio in order for the winter. If you don't have a garage to stash your seasonal stuff (or if yours is already packed to the brim), the next best way you can preserve the integrity of your beloved deck chairs, tables, and sofas is with...
What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing
Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
domino
Material’s Best-Selling Knife Set Now Matches the Most Popular Kitchen Cabinet Color
Quality and aesthetics don’t often mingle in the world of high-performance knives—which is exactly what makes Material Kitchen’s collaboration with stylist Beverly Nguyen so newsworthy. The thoughtfully designed kitchenware brand’s latest knife set is not only crafted with its best-selling Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel blades (described by Domino home editor Lydia Geisel as “razor sharp”), but its matte-composite handles now come clad in a covetable sage colorway. It’s a soothing hue that, fittingly, happens to be an all-time favorite paint choice for kitchen cabinetry.
homedit.com
Wood Siding Types and Styles: Which One is the Best For You?
Wood siding types vary by species and by style. It is one of the oldest types of home sidings used on homes for centuries. While some people consider wood an expensive and problematic siding, no one can deny its beauty. Wood siding has a natural warmth and texture that is...
Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
Food & Wine
Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Whether you have a cozy eating nook, large dining room, or small-space kitchen, picking the right furniture pieces to complement your space is crucial. And since investing in practical furniture can get expensive, it's best to act quickly any time a sale comes around. Luckily, Amazon put a ton of kitchen furniture on sale before its Prime Early Access Sale, and you won't want to miss these deals.
Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space
The affordable retailer specializes in chic home decor that looks much more expensive than it is.
Best sofa beds 2022: affordable, stylish, and comfortable
Impress guests with the best sofa beds for your spare room, home office, or living room
David Bromstad Explains Why A Lower-Budget House May Be The Key To Your Dream Home
If you've ever perused the housing market for your dream home, perhaps you've felt a bit discouraged. Maybe you couldn't find exactly what you were looking for. Or, perhaps everything was so over your budget, you wondered if you would ever be able to purchase the house of your dreams. If you've ever felt like this, know that you're not alone. In fact, even people who have won the lottery can sometimes feel like they still can't find the exact property they truly desire.
The Best Way To Wash Your Microfiber Cloths
If you're anything like us, you probably depend on microfiber cloths to clean at least half your house. But what do you know about cleaning them?
