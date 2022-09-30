ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets

When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Eggshell#Matte#Painting#Camouflage#Home Hacks#Lifehacks
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Overwhelmingly Brown Bathroom Gets a Glam Green Glow Up for $907 Exactly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green is a popular paint color for cabinetry lately, whether in kitchens, living rooms, or bathrooms. It’s a popular pick because it can be bold or neutral, and in the words of Apartment Therapy writer Dabney Frake, it’s “sophisticated yet oh so cozy at the same time.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
House Digest

Justina Blakeney's Tips On Finding Your Personal Interior Design Style

If you've seen items using bright colors and eclectic patterns in your favorite home design stores, there's a good chance Justina Blakeney is behind it. Her designs are instantly recognizable and show off her hand-painted artwork, according to her Justina Blakeney. She credits creativity as a key to having an amazing home. It's taken years for her to foster her style and cement herself as one of the most unique interior designers. But through that time, she's learned important tips on developing a personal style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
SAVANNAH, GA
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy