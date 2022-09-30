Read full article on original website
Interior designers share 15 home trends you'll probably regret in a few years
From marble countertops and white carpets to shiplap and open shelving, there are some popular home-decorating trends that may not age well.
Behr’s 2023 Color of the Year Is Here, and it’s All About Chill Vibes
Megan is a writer and editor who specializes in home upgrades, DIY projects, hacks, and design. Before Apartment Therapy, she was an editor at HGTV Magazine and This Old House Magazine. Megan has a degree in Magazine Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She is a self-taught weighted blanket connoisseur.
Is An Accent Wall The Perfect Way To Transform Your Bathroom?
With the rise in eclectic, bold, and maximalist interior design, the return of the accent wall is perhaps inevitable. But is this design option for you?
Leanne Ford's Tips For Long-Lasting Kitchen Cabinets
When renovating a space in your home, one of the main goals is typically to create a long-lasting design. This is because the last thing you want to happen is to design something for thousands of dollars, only to regret choosing the style in just a few years. Usually, the most expensive room to renovate is the kitchen, oftentimes because of the cost to install new cabinets. According to HomeLight, kitchen cabinet installation can cost anywhere from $3,200 to $8,500 total.
Should You Use Peel-And-Stick Countertops On Your Kitchen Island?
Peel-and-stick options are available for all sorts of applications in kitchens, bathrooms, and floors. Here's how they'll work on your kitchen island.
The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022
Bona’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner stands out for its impressive cleaning power and fast drying time.
How To Choose The Right Kind Of Painter's Tape
Painter's tape can save you from unnecessary touchups and eyesores. But with a few options on the market, which is the right one for you?
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Overwhelmingly Brown Bathroom Gets a Glam Green Glow Up for $907 Exactly
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green is a popular paint color for cabinetry lately, whether in kitchens, living rooms, or bathrooms. It’s a popular pick because it can be bold or neutral, and in the words of Apartment Therapy writer Dabney Frake, it’s “sophisticated yet oh so cozy at the same time.”
Justina Blakeney's Tips On Finding Your Personal Interior Design Style
If you've seen items using bright colors and eclectic patterns in your favorite home design stores, there's a good chance Justina Blakeney is behind it. Her designs are instantly recognizable and show off her hand-painted artwork, according to her Justina Blakeney. She credits creativity as a key to having an amazing home. It's taken years for her to foster her style and cement herself as one of the most unique interior designers. But through that time, she's learned important tips on developing a personal style.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
livingetc.com
What are the black diamonds on a tape measure for? Plus 4 other tape measure DIY hacks we never knew we needed to know
Tape measures are one of the most useful inventions known to man. Think about it - where would we actually be without them? Some might go as far as saying that we have them to thank for the literal creation of modern society as we know it. Despite their contributions...
