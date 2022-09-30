Read full article on original website
allears.net
NEWS: Full Reopening Details Revealed for Universal Orlando
Universal has shared an important update that you need to know about if you’re planning to visit soon. First up, if you’ve got a Halloween Horror Nights ticket for tonight (September 30th), know that the event WILL be going on. Doors will open at 5PM for guests with existing tickets.
Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando
Take advantage of our pleasant year-round weather and enjoy the setting sun over Orlando as you gaze into that special someone’s eyes. These rooftop bars & restaurants in Orlando invite you to nibble and toast your way through date night... The post Best Rooftop Bars & Restaurants in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
disneyfanatic.com
VIDEO: Calm in the Aftermath—Damage Report Disney World
After Hurricane Ian barreled down on Florida on Thursday, the storm’s impact has slowly been coming to light, including in Disney World. Now that Hurricane Ian is officially clear of Central Florida, the hurricane and tropical storm warnings were lifted for areas like Orange County. After a multi-day closure, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and Orlando International Airport having announced their phased reopens, continue to assess the damage they had to deal with in the aftermath of the massive, slow-moving storm and look forward to the next steps.
kennythepirate.com
Officials Pull Vehicle from A Canal in Disney World
Orange County law enforcement officials pulled a car from a canal in Disney World. Here is the information gathered about the incident so far. A strange occurrence happened on Disney World property to kick off the weekend. As Disney World began working through its phased reopening following Hurricane Ian, members of Orange County law enforcement worked to pull a vehicle out of a body of water on Disney property near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Disney in Florida hosting largest-ever ‘HBCU Week’ in October
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.—High school students from across the Southeast and beyond will descend on Walt Disney World Resort in October for the largest-ever HBCU Week featuring a huge college fair, a parade of high-stepping marching bands, a fierce battle of the bands and a live ESPN broadcast. A...
fox35orlando.com
EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
Locally-Owned Dine-In Bodega to Open in Winter Haven
The in-house meal offering will include sandwiches, hummus plates, soups, salads, shareable plates, along with a selection of beer and wine.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
disneytips.com
Hurricane Ian Isn’t Done Yet: Another Disney Property Prepares for Impact
Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage to Florida. As it hit on September 28 as a Category 4 (nearly a Category 5), the Sunshine State is surveying the excessive damage that brought unprecedented floods to the state, including the Walt Disney World Resort area in Orlando. But, sadly, Hurricane Ian isn’t done yet.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE from the Orlando Airport on the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Ian has impacted various areas of Florida and its effects are still being felt. Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal have all closed for a short period of time, school closures have been announced, and other adjustments have been made. When it comes to travel, the Orlando International Airport announced that it would be closed starting September 28th and now we have an update.
orlandostylemagazine.com
Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch At Southernhill Farms!
Celebrate the 7th annual Fall Festival at Southernhill Farms! Each weekend there will be live music, local food trucks, craft beer & wine and, of course, the pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch is home to an array of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. There’s a playground for kids, and giant games for adults such as Jenga and bean bag toss. What fall adventure would be complete without mouth-watering apple cider donuts, jolly Jumbo Jack carving pumpkins and s’mores around the fire pits?
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night. This breach impacted a trio of city-owned lift stations, causing sewage sewage to spill into the nearby lakes. The three lift stations in question are: Lift Station 1: 1132 E. South St. Lift Station 2: 1000 N. Garland Ave. Lift Station 3: 1200 Lake Shore Drive Malfunctions at these three lift stations most immediately impact the neighborhoods of Audubon Park, Mills 50, College Park and Lake Ivanhoe.
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
click orlando
Flooding around Orlando’s lakes still a concern after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – All city parks in Orlando are closed until further notice and until crews can assess storm damage. That includes Gaston Edwards Park and Lake Ivanhoe Park, along Lake Ivanhoe. [TRENDING: 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
Exton Newlyweds Ride Out Hurricane Ian on Honeymoon in Disneyworld
Exton newlyweds Justin and Katie Bellace have had their honeymoon in Disneyworld in Orlando, Fla., disrupted by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the country, writes Bob Brooks for 6ABC. After spending some time enjoying the park, the couple found themselves on lockdown in their...
