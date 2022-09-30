ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Felony court sentencings

By From public records
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

● Lawrence Clark, 41, three years of probation and a $200 fine for domestic violence.

  • Jeffrey D. McIntyre, 61, 2½ years of probation for possession of cocaine.
  • Cheryl Armstrong, 51, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Jovaun A. Morgan, 30, 8½ to 10 years in prison and $440 in costs for possession of cocaine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor falsification, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.
  • Chandler A. Ignasiak, 22, three years of probation for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
  • William E. Riggenbach, 50, three years of probation and $300 in restitution for forgery and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
  • Levi M. Robinson, 35, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Robert E. Combs, 48, three years of probation and $1,956.40 in restitution for breaking and entering and theft.
  • Nathan C. Phillips, 46, three years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of fentanyl-related compound.
  • Kyle T. Rush, 21, three years of probation and $8,011.82 in restitution for attempted felonious assault.
  • Jennifer M. Schieber, 35, two years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
  • Don C. Morales, 30, 2½ years of probation, a $250 fine, $430 in jury fees and $40 to the Mansfield Police Department's crime lab for aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor petty theft.

