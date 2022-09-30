ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin, NY

Man arrested for DWI after crash in Conklin

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

CONKLIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last night, at about 9:45 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin.

According to witnesses, a vehicle was traveling south on Conklin Road when the driver left the proper lane of travel and drove into a ditch on the side of the road.

The driver, Conor Collins, 23 of Friendsville, was able to exit the vehicle on his own power and was uninjured. According to police, Collins displayed signs and clues of alcohol intoxication. He was asked to perform field sobriety tests on which he did poorly. The investigation also determined that his drivers license was suspended.

Collins was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters for additional investigation and processing. While at the headquarters, Collins submitted to a chemical breath test and was found to have a .08% blood alcohol content.

Collins has been charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, and three other violations.

He was issued several traffic tickets and will appear in court at a later date upon his release from custody.

