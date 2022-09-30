ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dodge Hellcat seized in high-speed chase becomes police cruiser

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — A car with a powerful engine used for joyriding will now be used for patrolling the streets.

The Texas Department of Public Safety debuted the newest addition to its patrol fleet in a Facebook post. The department now boasts a 1,080 horsepower Dodge Hellcat in its collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCTnt_0iGod37Y00

Photos accompanying the post show the Hellcat’s trademark logo on the car’s grill, with the paint and lights indicating a police car added to the vehicle’s exterior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7bsS_0iGod37Y00

The vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seized in April 2021 after a chase that reached speeds of 160 mph, KRTK reported. The driver was arrested after running out of fuel.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony evading and faced other charges after officers found a loaded Glock 22, .40-caliber pistol in the front passenger seat, KPRC reported.

In the Facebook post, police said the “fast & devilish-looking car” was awarded to the department by a judge in the case.

A used 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat has an estimated value between $64,000 and $72,771, according to Edmunds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator

Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
CARS
Motor1.com

Nissan Patrol Nismo Supercharged To 650 Horsepower By Manhart

The sixth-generation Nissan Patrol has been out for nearly 13 years, but one tuner is still focusing on the venerable SUV. Although Manhart made a name for itself by upgrading BMWs, the German aftermarket specialist has been thinking outside of the Bavarian box lately with other projects. We've seen amped-up versions of the Defender, Audi RS3, and AMG SL. After a bunch of Euro cars, it has now decided to work its magic on a Japanese vehicle.
CARS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy