ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Former KU basketball star becomes a U.S. citizen

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnuSV_0iGod1M600

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former University of Kansas men’s basketball standout Joel Embiid says he is proud to be an American.

After playing one year for the Jayhawks, the Philadelphia 76ers selected the center with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Playing in Philadelphia, Embiid is surrounded by U.S. history. A history he decided to embrace.

The Associated Press reports the 28-year-old Cameroon native confirmed he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia.

KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter

In the AP interview, Embiid said his wife and young son played a role in his decision.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press Thursday. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here, and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

Embiid also has citizenship in France.

Until last season, the 76ers introduced Embiid as playing out of Kansas. Embiid switched it up midseason and is now announced as a Cameroon native. Embiid said it could be time to push his triple-threat nationality before 76ers games this season.

“We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French,” Embiid told AP with a laugh.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls

The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Bobby Pettiford Jr., G Joseph Yesufu, G Christian Braun, G Dajuan Harris...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#U S Citizen#University Of Kansas#American#The Associated Press#Ap#Midseason#French
KCTV 5

Olathe North wins slugfest over Gardner-Edgerton, 13-2

Lee's Summit hands Oak Park first loss of the season in overtime. Oak Park, entering Friday night with an undefeated record, was knocked off by Lee's Summit after some late-game heroics. Park Hill edges out rival Park Hill South in 42-35 shootout. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Trojans defeat their...
OLATHE, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
France
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy