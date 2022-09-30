ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

How a professor spotted forgery in University of Michigan’s Galileo manuscript

ANN ARBOR, MI - Nick Wilding couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off while researching documents for a new biography on Galileo Galilei. Wilding, a Georgia State University professor and historian, was examining a single-leaf manuscript housed at the University of Michigan Library that was supposedly written by the famed astronomer and physicist in the early 1600s.
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
The Flint Journal

Michigan study suggests growing link between food insecurity and heart disease

There appears to be a growing association between food insecurity and heart health. A recent University of Michigan study found the rate of individuals with cardiovascular disease who were deemed food insecure has more than doubled over the last 20 years. Researchers said there is likely a two-way relationship between cardiovascular disease and a lack of reliable access to a sufficient quantity and quality of nutritious food.
MLive

Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury

FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
MLive

Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence

FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

