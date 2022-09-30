Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native new school president
MARQUETTE, MI – There’s a new man in charge at Northern Michigan University. Plymouth native Brock Tessman will become the 17th president of the Upper Peninsula school on Feb. 1, the NMU board of trustees announced Thursday. He will replace Kerri Schuiling, who had been serving as president...
How a professor spotted forgery in University of Michigan’s Galileo manuscript
ANN ARBOR, MI - Nick Wilding couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off while researching documents for a new biography on Galileo Galilei. Wilding, a Georgia State University professor and historian, was examining a single-leaf manuscript housed at the University of Michigan Library that was supposedly written by the famed astronomer and physicist in the early 1600s.
Subject in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot seeks leniency from federal judge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who testified against his former co-defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case has asked a judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford provided crucial testimony against Barry Croft Sr. and Adam Fox who were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, both life offenses.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center to host Research Symposium Friday
FLINT, MI - The Healthy Flint Research Coordinating Center (HFRCC) is hosting the fifth annual HFRCC Research Symposium to end the week. The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, inside the Riverfront Banquet Center, located at 1 Riverfront Plaza in Flint. “Building Capacity, Building Partnership: The Long Road...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Flint school board election a race between incumbents, newcomers
FLINT, MI – In a crucial school board election that has the power to replace five of seven members of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, three groups of candidates are vying for control. Of the total 15 candidates running for open seats on the Flint Board of...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Open house planned to provide details, let residents offer suggestions for Genesee County’s first state park
FLINT, MI -- A public open house next week will give residents a chance to get information on planning for Michigan’s newest state park and to offer suggestions for the project. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Flint Latinx, city partner to provide expanded Spanish translation services
FLINT, MI — City of Flint officials say a new partnership with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center will provide expanded Spanish translation services for residents. City and center officials announced the arrangement in a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 30. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just...
Ex-Michigan State star Kenneth Walker savors win back in ‘second home’ against Lions
DETROIT -- Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was back in familiar territory. The former Michigan State star returned to the state where he made a name for himself while savoring Seattle’s win and seeing his jersey spread throughout the stands again. The Seahawks beat the Lions...
Michigan study suggests growing link between food insecurity and heart disease
There appears to be a growing association between food insecurity and heart health. A recent University of Michigan study found the rate of individuals with cardiovascular disease who were deemed food insecure has more than doubled over the last 20 years. Researchers said there is likely a two-way relationship between cardiovascular disease and a lack of reliable access to a sufficient quantity and quality of nutritious food.
GM Heritage Center relocating to former CCA headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, MI - General Motors announced it will move its GM Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to Grand Blanc Township where the company’s former Customer Care and Aftersales world headquarters was previously located. The CCA shut down its facility last year, affecting over 900 employees. GM stated...
Judge sets date for retrial of Flint water crisis case that ended with hung jury
FLINT, MI — A federal judge who presided over a bellwether Flint water crisis trial that ended with a hung jury in August has set the schedule for a retrial in 2023. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy published the schedule in an order filed Thursday, Sept. 29, targeting Feb. 22 as the first day of jury selection in the retrial at the federal courthouse in Ann Arbor.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ATL Authentic Jamaican Jerk brings flavorful experience to Flint
FLINT, MI - Angela Thomas Lots was born and raised in Chicago. She moved to Flint five years ago with her husband, who worked at General Motors. Lots wanted to eat at a jerk chicken place in Flint, but her husband told her there weren’t any options. In Chicago,...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
Flint to receive $1.5M federal grant to help cut down on gun violence
FLINT, MI — The city of Flint is set to receive a $1.5 million federal grant officials are hoping can be used to reduce crime. The $1.5 million grant, awarded to Flint through the U.S. Department of Justice, will be used to create a community violence intervention program that is backed by local law enforcement, community leaders, hospitals, and public health experts, according to a news release issued by Congressman Dan Kildee’s office.
‘Priceless’ walrus skulls, tusks stolen from Michigan home
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for someone who stole “priceless” walrus skulls from a Michigan home. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the unusual items were stolen from a home in Lyons sometime in the last month. The victim was properly licensed to...
