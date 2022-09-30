Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre reopens in grand fashion
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Plymouth’s historic REES Theatre is open after five years of renovations. The theatre in the heart of downtown Plymouth has been closed since 2009 when the theatre shut off the lights for good. However, heightened community interest stemming from a Lincoln Middle School class project was the catalyst for the renovation.
WANE-TV
Explore 55-acre farm during festival in Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family. Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.
WANE-TV
Kendallville Apple Festival is back
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
inkfreenews.com
Annual ‘Heart Of The Community’ Fundraiser Draws Hundreds To NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — Based on the lack of parking spaces at the North Webster Community Center on Saturday evening, it was hard to believe that any cars were still in their driveways and garages at homes throughout the town. Similarly, after stepping inside the NWCC, it was hard to believe that anyone was eating dinner anywhere else.
wkvi.com
Knoxtoberfest is Back!
This year’s Knoxtoberfest is set for another fantastic kick-off to the fall season. The one-day event Saturday, October 1 begins with beef tips tasting at 12 p.m. in downtown Knox. Lamb shoulder tasting will be at 2 p.m. and corn ribs will follow at 4 p.m. Awards will be given to the best tasting food at 6 p.m. CT.
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso hosts fall car show
Classic cars of most every kind lined the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Valparaiso on Friday, September 30 for its fall car show. The show, open to all, provided the perfect opportunity for its residents to enjoy some beautiful autumn weather, interact with the Valpo community and experience some fun nostalgia from back in the day.
wkvi.com
Third Food Truck Friday Scheduled in Hamlet Today
The Hamlet Town Council announced this week they will be holding another Food Truck Friday today (September 30). During the Hamlet Town Hall meeting Wednesday night, Town Council President Dave Kesvormas said the first couple of events have been a huge success. He added citizen feedback has been very good.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Coming together for a concert as we previewed the upcoming “If You Knew Me, You’d Love Me” concert that combines song and voice from The Ripple Effect Choir and the IUSB choir. 16 News Now Sunday Morning caught up with The Ripple Effect...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
abc57.com
Work on John Beers Road begins September 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Construction begins Friday on a section of John Beers Road in Stevensville. Driving lanes will be restricted during the work. The road will be milled between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue. Drivers should expect lane restrictions between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews plan to pave...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
abc57.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 purchased in Plymouth
The Hoosier Lottery announced a Powerball ticket purchased in Plymouth is now worth $50,000. The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing. No ticket matched all numbers and the Powerball, so the next jackpot is $322 million. The winning $50,000 ticket was purchased...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Merrillville, IN
As one of the biggest hubs of Northwest Indiana, historic Merrillville has a lot to offer. From the Deep River Waterpark to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, Merrillville is known for its attractions and welcoming atmosphere. The town is also known for its great eats, which is why so...
abc57.com
"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters
The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 3200 block of West CR 200N, Warsaw. A credit card was opened in someone’s name. Value of $14,843.65. 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 100 block of East South Street, Milford. A firearm...
