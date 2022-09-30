Read full article on original website
Related
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Daily Beast
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian conscripts being sent straight to front, Kyiv says; UK sanctions Russians linked to ‘sham referendums’ – as it happened
Untrained conscripts being sent directly to Ukraine frontline, Kyiv claims; UK announces new package of sanctions
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia Denies Putin Rejected Ukraine Peace Deal Struck by Aide
Sources close to the Russian leadership have claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected a provisional peace deal with Kyiv struck by his chief envoy to Ukraine, as reported by Reuters. The sources said a deal struck by Dmitry Kozak just after the Russian invasion on February 24 would have...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
Russian forces pull out of Lyman, a key city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
Russia has withdrawn troops from the city of Lyman in Ukraine’s Donetsk region Saturday, one day after announcing the annexation of the area and three other regions. Ukrainian officials said earlier that their soldiers had surrounded the city. The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported that the Russian Defense...
Ukraine annexation could be beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin
President Vladimir Putin's bizarre ceremonies formalizing Russia's annexation of some 15% of Ukraine once again revealed the yawning chasm between Kremlin triumphalism and reality.
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel budgets NIS 90 million for Russian Jews fleeing war
The Israeli government on Sunday approved a NIS 90 million (nearly $25 million) budget for helping Russian Jews immigrating to Israel. “Following recent events in Russia and Ukraine, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata will submit today a decision that adds NIS 90 million for immigration absorption,” said Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Biden’s effort to secure a nuclear deal weakening the Abraham Accords?
The Iran nuclear agreement reached in 2015 played a role in bringing about the Abraham Accords—the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain—but there are question marks over whether the Biden administration’s overtures to Tehran are now encouraging the demise of the accords.
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
CNBC
Putin declares 'four new regions of Russia' as Moscow illegally annexes parts of Ukraine
"There are four new regions of Russia," Putin said in a televised ceremony from the Kremlin in Moscow, according to a translation. The territory being seized consists of two pro-Russian "republics" in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. There are concerns Moscow...
Cleveland Jewish News
New Israel-Lebanon maritime border proposal meets Beirut’s demands ‘in principle’
The United States on Saturday submitted to Lebanese President Michel Aoun a formal proposal to end a longstanding maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel. A statement released by Aoun’s office confirmed receipt of the document, which will now be reviewed by top Lebanese officials, who have recently hinted that they will accept the terms of the deal, the Associated Press reported.
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Arab diplomats urge new British PM to not move embassy to Jerusalem
Arab ambassadors in London have sent a letter to newly minted UK Prime Minister Liz Truss urging her to scrap what they described as “an illegal and ill-judged” plan to move the British Embassy to Jerusalem, The Guardian reported on Friday. According to the report, some Arab diplomats...
Comments / 0