Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
Woman issues warning after cosmetic procedure leaves her looking like ‘Halloween character’
A woman was left horrified after a botched 'thread lift' left her 'looking like a Halloween character'. Milly Powell, 27, from Cheshire, is urging others to do their research before committing to a cosmetic procedure, after she was left 'unrecognisable' when she opted for a thread lift at a UK clinic.
I’m a dermatologist – the simple anti-aging method I swear by, it prevents a common mistake that can harm your skin
THIS skincare expert has revealed how she protects her skin by following an easy anti-aging routine. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey MD has shared a video with her viewers encouraging them to rescue their skin and give the simple method a go. The TikToker known as @dermduru kicks off her video by...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
rsvplive.ie
Aldi shopper hails €2.59 anti-wrinkle cream as better than high end skincare
Skincare can definitely be pricey, but it doesn't always have to be. Many high street brands and supermarkets have their own range of skincare, with ingredients that are often similar to high end products. One such company is Aldi, who often bring out skincare and makeup products in their Lacura...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors
The post Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide.
The One Ingredient You Should Be Eating In Your Diet Over 40 For Younger-Looking Skin: Selenium
Improving your diet can lead to more radiant, youthful-esque skin at any age, but if you’re looking to promote a more noticeable glow over 40, a selenium-rich diet could be especially beneficial for your goals. We checked in with a doctor, skincare and skin health expert to learn more about the many benefits of the micronutrient when it comes to healthy aging skin, and for tips on how to add more of it to your daily menu. Read on for insight from Dr. Simran Sethi, founder and CEO of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness MedSpa, and skin by Dr. Simran Sethi.
Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron
One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
Dr. Dennis Gross Reveals Why Vitamin C And Lactic Acid Make The Ultimate Skincare Combo – Exclusive
If you're tired of your dull skin and want it to glow, you might have heard that Vitamin C can help. Annie Chiu, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist on faculty at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Self, "Vitamin C has a wide range of protective and anti-aging effects for the skin," which means it can do more than make you glow. However, according to Angela Lamb, board-certified dermatologist and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, Vitamin C comes in various concentrations and formulations that may irritate some people (per Self).
Dermatologists Say These 2 Super-Dehydrating Skincare Ingredients Cause Dryness And Wrinkles
Beautiful skin is an attainable goal — and age isn’t a barrier. Whether you’re dealing with hormonal acne or trying to ward off dryness and fine lines, skin concerns come at every age — the key to overcoming them is knowing what ingredients are in your products and what exactly they do.
Woman shares clever money-saving hack to make clothes dry in just two hours
The days of putting laundry out to dry on the washing line are starting to fade away, and people across the UK are looking at their tumble dryer for the first time in months. With bills set to soar this winter, wouldn't it be convenient if there was find another way to get clothes dried fast without putting a hole in your pocket? Well, it just so happens that you can!
Hilarious video shows reality of Kim Kardashian’s D&G dress
It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are fans of tight-fitting clothing, but a recent video has revealed the hilarious reality of wearing these kinds of garments. The brilliant footage features Kim Kardashian, 41, in a Dolce & Gabbana dress that accentuates her derrière with some seriously entertaining consequences.
