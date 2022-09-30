ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Photos: Ian drenches South Carolina, downgraded to post-tropical storm

 2 days ago
Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 30: A pedestrian navigates a driving rain from Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ian hit Florida as a category 4 storm causing widespread damage as it crossed the state before moving into the Atlantic and hitting South Carolina as a category 1 storm near Charleston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Photos: Rescues, evacuations continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Photos: Rescues, evacuations continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian Members of Florida Army National Guard arrive on October 2, 2022, in Pine Island, Florida. Residents are being encouraged to leave because the only road onto the island is impassable and electricity and water remain knocked out after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
NBC News

Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Biden will tour Florida, Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to view the damage caused by a pair of destructive hurricanes, the White House announced late Saturday. Biden will fly to Puerto Rico on Monday to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, and then will head to Florida to view the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Washington Post reported. First lady Jill Biden will accompany the president for both visits, the newspaper reported.
Ian devastates Florida, takes aim at South Carolina

After devastating Florida with historic flooding, a weakened Ian regained strength and is expected to hit South Carolina as a hurricane today. The entire SC coast has been placed under a hurricane warning. Florida is picking up the pieces. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the...
WATCH: Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited the Pawley Island Pier with local leaders Saturday to assess hurricane damage. Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Pawleys Island Police Department reported that strong winds and waves […]
